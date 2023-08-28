CHES expands high-value home protection

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 – Every home is unique, so is our cover. MGA CHES Special Risk has unveiled comprehensive insurance for high-value homes in Canada, following the recent release of a personal articles floater for jewellery, watches object d’art and collectibles.

CHES Special Risk, a trusted name in the insurance industry, is elated to announce its latest offering that caters to the unique needs of Canadian homeowners with high-value properties. In a world where unforeseen challenges can compromise the integrity of valued homes, CHES Special Risk’s new ‘all risks’ insurance policy provides an unmatched shield against a range of perils, from earthquakes and fires to accidents and liabilities.

Gary Hirst, CEO and president at CHES Special Risk, expresses the company’s commitment to securing what matters most for homeowners.

“Owning a high-value home is a testament to your client’s accomplishments, and we’re here to protect it with a level of coverage that matches its significance,” Hirst says.“Our high-value home insurance is designed to provide comprehensive protection, from architectural marvels to precious belongings.” With years of experience in understanding the unique needs of homeowners, CHES has crafted a high value home insurance policy that caters to the luxury and sophistication that these homes represent.

Comprehensive coverage for varied high-value home scenarios

From primary residences and secondary homes to properties, Canadian homeowners can now access a comprehensive coverage plan tailored to their specific situations. The ‘all risks’ policy offered by CHES Special Risk is designed to ensure that if it’s not explicitly excluded, it’s covered. This approach provides homeowners with a level of certainty and clarity that is second to none in the insurance landscape.

CHES’s commitment to excellence doesn’t stop at coverage for the home itself. Their new offering also includes protection for personal possessions, ensuring that everything from fine art to jewellery is covered against the unexpected. With CHES by their side, homeowners can rest easy knowing that their investments are safeguarded.

Unmatched features and benefit

CHES Special Risk’s commitment to delivering unparalleled protection is reflected in the array of features and benefits included in their high-value home insurance coverage:

Transparent Policy Wording: CHES Special Risk’s ‘excellence form’ policy wording leaves no room for ambiguity, enabling homeowners to clearly understand what’s covered and what’s not.

Rapid Claims Settlement: CHES Special Risk’s commitment to swift and hassle-free claims processing assures homeowners that valid claims will be paid promptly and efficiently.

Flexible Optional Coverages: Homeowners can customize their coverage with optional add-ons.

Expertise in the Canadian Market: CHES Special Risk’s reach extends through both retail and wholesale brokers, making their comprehensive coverage easily accessible to homeowners across the country.

A commitment to protection

With a focus on delivering top-tier insurance solutions and an unparalleled claims service, CHES Special Risk stands out in the industry. Their innovative high-value home insurance product offers homeowners the assurance that their unique investments are well-guarded against any potential setbacks.

Contacts

For more information about CHES Special Risk and their comprehensive high-value home insurance policy, please visit CHESspecialrisk.ca or contact the team at:

Toronto Office: QuoteMeHappyToronto@CHESspecialrisk.ca

Ottawa Office: QuoteMeHappyOttawa@CHESspecialrisk.ca

Vancouver Office: QuoteMeHappyVancouver@CHESspecialrisk.ca

Montreal Office: SoumissionsMontreal@CHESspecialrisk.ca

Quebec Office: SoumissionsQuebec@CHESspecialrisk.ca

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a managing general agent (MGA) and wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover-holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and sister companies are a fully independent MGA delivering “A”-rated capacity both in the hard-to-place and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: CHESspecialrisk.ca.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca