ClaimsPro Appoints John Seyler as Vice President, Transportation, Equipment and Cargo (TEC)

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 9, 2024/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of John Seyler as Vice President, Transportation, Equipment and Cargo (TEC). Part of ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division, the TEC unit is focused on providing claims support to the transportation and trucking industries.

John is an executive general adjuster with over 31 years of industry experience. He began his career as an adjuster with a large multi-national adjusting firm where he specialized in handling losses for Transportation Fleet Services, later progressing into managerial and executive leadership roles within the company. Prior to joining ClaimsPro, John served as President and COO at an independent adjusting firm, where he provided operational guidance and led a large team of insurance adjusting professionals.

As Vice President for the Transportation, Equipment and Cargo (TEC) unit, John oversees the national TEC team focusing on strategic business development and technical services for various clients in this sector, as well as providing technical oversight, guidance, and support to the TEC team. John will provide key leadership to the TEC directors and leads across Canada: Jason Illes (Western Canada), Jason White (Northwestern Ontario), Sonia Ryme (Quebec), Mara Stancana (Quebec), and Luc Bourque (Atlantic Canada).

ClaimsPro’s Transportation, Equipment & Cargo (TEC) division offers claims services specific to the transportation and trucking sector as it pertains to collision, cargo, total loss and salvage valuations, environmental, subrogation, accident benefits, and liability investigations. ClaimsPro’s team of specialized adjusters provide services to clients throughout North America and internationally. TEC is part of ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division (SRD), led by Sean Forgie, Senior Vice President, SRD.

“We are thrilled to have John leading our national TEC team,” said Sean Forgie. “John brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from the insurance and transportation industries. His leadership will be invaluable towards the continued growth of our TEC division and meeting the specialized needs of our client in this sector across Canada and internationally.”

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.