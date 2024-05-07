ClaimsPro Appoints Michael Bradley as Director of Business Development for Western Canada

CALGARY, AB, MAY 7, 2024/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the addition of Michael Bradley as Director, Business Development, Western Canada. As part of the National Business Development team, Michael will be responsible for fostering and managing key client relationships across Western Canada while supporting the procurement of new business using ClaimsPro’s broad range of claims adjusting services.

Michael brings an extensive and diverse background in sales and consulting. In 1999, he founded a consulting company dedicated to the development and growth of innovative businesses and charities in Alberta and Ontario. Later, he co-founded a family-owned insurance brokerage and a financial planning firm, focusing on sales and marketing strategies at both companies. Since 2018, he has built a successful career as a commercial real estate agent in the Greater Toronto Area. Across these numerous roles, he has continuously demonstrated his ability to build relationships and deliver results with key clients.

Based out of Calgary, Michael will focus primarily on business development and client relations in the Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba markets. He will report to James Kozak, Vice President, Business Development, Western Canada.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Bradley joining ClaimsPro’s Business Development team,” says Wendy Scott, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Corporate Solutions. “He brings an entrepreneurial spirit to his role and a great understanding of earning client trust and building positive relationships. We look forward to seeing Michael’s contributions to support our continued growth in Western Canada.”

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.