ClaimsPro appoints Michael Buzzeo and Michael Martow as Regional Senior Vice President, SRD

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 31, 2023/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced key appointments within their Specialty Risk Division’s (SRD) Complex, Commercial & Industrial unit. Michael Buzzeo has been promoted to Senior Vice President, SRD, Western Region and Michael Martow to Senior Vice President, SRD, Quebec & Eastern Canada. These appointments speak to both Mr. Buzzeo and Mr. Martow’s well-established reputations in our industry, and to ClaimsPro SRD’s commitment to supporting clients across Canada with large, commercial and/or complex losses.

ClaimsPro’s SRD is a national team of commercial, and industrial large loss professionals operating under four distinct business categories to support clients in these sectors – Marine, Transportation, Equipment & Cargo (TEC), Financial Lines (BBCG) and Complex, Commercial & Industrial (CCI). The division is comprised of Senior General Adjusters and Executive General Adjusters—highly experienced individuals who possess professional backgrounds in law, engineering, and insurance. CCI handles a diverse portfolio of technical commercial and industrial losses across Canada and internationally, coordinating teams of professionals and overseeing all aspects of claims through to final resolution. Mr. Buzzeo and Mr. Martow have both been with ClaimsPro for more than 20 years, and previously held the position of Vice President of their respective regions.

Michael Buzzeo has been involved with and continues to handle a wide portfolio of complex losses throughout Canada with experience extending into the US and Internationally. His portfolio of work in Canada often includes multi-million dollar claims within various sectors, and he is regularly engaged by various clients on a wide array of major complex losses within multiple sectors that extend into construction, infrastructure, energy, renewables, and mining. Michael is licensed to practice in most provinces and territories and is based in Calgary, Alberta.

Michael Martow also has vast experience in the handling of large commercial and industrial property losses. He is a graduate chemical engineer, providing him with a unique skill set and base of knowledge. Michael has worked on large files around the world, holding licenses in most provinces and territories. He has extensive course of construction experience, including claims involving the refurbishment of a nuclear reactor exceeding $500M. Michael has also handled several key losses in the energy and mining sector, and he is based in Montreal, Quebec.

In their new roles, Buzzeo and Martow will continue to support SRD clients, mentor, and support the specialty risk adjusters at ClaimsPro, as well as identify and undertake new opportunities that foster business growth. Both gentlemen will continue reporting to Sean Forgie, Senior Vice President, Specialty Risk Division.

“Michael Martow and Michael Buzzeo have industry leading technical expertise, long-standing client partnerships, and records of customer service that speak for themselves,” began Sean Forgie. “We are proud to have such talented professionals leading and supporting our specialty risk team and are honoured to recognize their achievements and contributions through this promotion.”

Michael Buzzeo can be contacted at 403 669 2572 or by email at michael.buzzeo@scm.ca. Michael Martow can be reached at 514 910 5277 or via email at michael.martow@scm.ca.

Sean Forgie

Senior Vice President

Specialty Risk Division

T: 905-740-1130

E: sean.forgie@scm.ca

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.