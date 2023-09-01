CMR Insurance Brokers Ltd. acquires Chatsworth Insurance Brokers

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 1, 2023/insPRESS/ – CMR Insurance, announces their newest acquisition of Chatsworth Insurance Brokers in Owen Sound, Ontario. Chatsworth Insurance is a full service, independent brokerage serving Owen Sound and the surrounding area since 1972.

This is the 5th acquisition in 9 years for CMR Insurance, further expanding their reach across Ontario with a strong focus on Grey & Bruce Counties. This merger brings together two highly compatible firms, combining decades of experience, expertise and a dedication to providing excellent customer service.

With 8 offices across Grey, Bruce & Simcoe Counties, CMR Insurance now has a team of 50 members offering personal (including auto, home, condo, tenant, recreational & life insurance), commercial and farm insurance. The acquisition of Chatsworth will add a 9th location and allow CMR to better serve Owen Sound and the surrounding community.

When asked what the acquisition means to the organization, Ryan Craig, part owner of CMR said, “As a brokerage priding ourselves on developing relationships with our clients, it was of utmost importance that a partnership of this nature be based on shared values, including a dedication to customer service, trust and a shared commitment to the communities we live and do business in. Chatsworth Insurance is a well-respected brokerage with a great team that has served Owen Sound and the surrounding area exceptionally for over 50 years. The leadership at Chatsworth and CMR have respect for each other and the relationship goes back decades as the Principals Daniel Craig and Doug Grahlman worked together both serving terms as President of the IBAO.” CMR part owner Michael Craig added, “We knew from our discussions with Doug [Grahlman] and son Scott that they shared our vision and desire to remain independent and to be a part of an organization focused on providing honest, reliable and personalized service to our clients. Our organizations shared the same principles and both parties bring unique skills to the table that will be mutually beneficial for all of our clients. We are honoured to be able to continue building on the legacy established by Chatsworth Insurance Brokers.”

Acquisition remains a key part of the company’s long term growth strategy. CMR plans to further align themselves with like-minded organizations with the goal of increasing efficiencies, enhancing technological capabilities, and sharing expertise to further the ultimate goal of providing the best possible customer service to its clients. Since the takeover of the business in 2014, CMR has made the following acquisitions lead by co-owners Mike Craig, Ryan Craig and Matt Reddon:

Hills Insurance Brokerage, Southampton (2014)

Gerald Patterson Insurance Brokerage, Paisley (2015)

McLean Insurance, Tiverton (2016)

Hope & Leader Insurance Brokers, Paisley (2019)

Current owners of Chatsworth Insurance, Doug & Heather Grahlman, will be fully retiring as part of the transition, while son Scott Grahlman will continue working as part of the leadership team at CMR Insurance and will be a key part of continuing to drive the company’s success moving forward.

“When considering potential options for our brokerage’s continuity, ensuring our clients would continue to receive the personal care and service they have come to expect from the Chatsworth team over the last 50 years was essential. CMR’s commitment to their clients and communities they serve, as well as to staff, made me realize this would be a great fit. The staff at Chatsworth looks forward to continuing our strong client relationships and maintaining our presence in the community as part of the CMR organization.” said Doug Grahlman.

Acquisition and organic growth will continue to be key parts of CMR’s future growth plans. “We are looking to partner with or acquire relationship driven brokerages that prioritize customer service and giving back to the communities that they work within and we feel like we can provide some great options for brokerages sharing these same values” said Ryan Craig. “We want to partner with like-minded organizations and continue to leverage the benefits and efficiencies that come with increased size and scale.”