CRU GROUP Announces Promotion of U.S. Leadership Team Member – Bret Peiffer

DALLAS, TX, AUGUST 23, 2023/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced the promotion of Bret Peiffer to serve as the Chief Operating Officer of its U.S. Division effective immediately.

Since joining in 2020 as Vice President of Operations and Managing Director of Maltman International (U.S.), Peiffer has significantly contributed to the advancement of CRU GROUP’s operational landscape by elevating service delivery and enhancing claims support functions within the Company’s Central Services Team and team of Supervising Adjusters. Peiffer’s focus on maximizing efficiencies and productivity has influenced strategic initiatives that have positively impacted both the Company’s performance and client satisfaction.

Peiffer’s promotion comes at an important time for CRU GROUP. His elevation to an executive position is especially significant given the considerable growth of the Company. In Peiffer’s new role, he is responsible for staffing, operations, and expense management.

“Bret’s contributions to our operational, financial and client related success cannot be overstated said Repinski.” “Over the past few years, he has transformed our back-office services and improved our operating model. He has been instrumental to our success.”

Peiffer stated, “It has been incredible to be a part of CRU GROUP over the last few years. This is another step forward for us that will allow CRU GROUP to maintain the level of quality service delivery our clients expect as we continue to grow.”

Mr. Peiffer will continue to work from CRU GROUP’s U.S. Headquarters in Dallas Fort Worth. He will remain on the U.S. Leadership Team and reporting to the CEO.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com