CRU GROUP Recognizes Talent and Promotes Mackey to Vice President, Claims and Technical Services

DALLAS, TX, AUGUST 23, 2023/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced the promotion of Kevin Mackey to Vice President, U.S. Claims & Technical Services effective immediately.

Mackey joined CRU GROUP earlier this year as a Supervising Adjuster with a focus on property claims and demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, effectively guiding his teams to success. In a short period of time, Mackey’s expertise and dedication have made a considerable and positive impact on CRU GROUP’s operations and client satisfaction. His promotion into this newly created role aligns seamlessly with CRU GROUP’s commitment to service delivery.

In this new role, Mr. Mackey will lead the U.S. Division’s efforts in the areas of service delivery, SLA compliance and quality assurance.

“Kevin has quickly earned the trust and respect of his colleagues through a ‘can do’ attitude and strong work ethic” said Repinski. “He understands both the technical elements of claims handling as well as customer service. He makes us better at what we do.”

Mackey adds, “CRU GROUP is an industry leader in claims handling efficiently meeting their client’s and policyholder’s evolving needs. I am grateful for the opportunity to expand my contributions to the CRU GROUP Team and look forward to working with our Clients to ensure that we continue to deliver the highest level of customer service, SLA compliance, and product quality.”

Mr. Mackey will be relocating to Dallas Fort Worth to work from CRU GROUP’s U.S. Headquarters. He will serve on the U.S. Leadership Team and report to the U.S. COO, Bret Peiffer.

