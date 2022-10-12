Darling Insurance Welcomes New Partners

PETERBOROUGH, ON, OCTOBER 12, 2022/insPRESS/ – Darling Insurance Realty Limited owner Peter Blodgett is pleased to welcome 5 new partners to the ownership of the company. The young group of partners is made up of Darling Insurance employees: Kyle Bowden, Julie Kellett, Greg Melanson, Julie Poff and Angie White. The partnership ensures the continuity of Darling Insurance, an independent brokerage established in 1928. Under the new partnership, Peter Blodgett will remain as the Principal Broker while mentoring the partners as they join senior managers in the day to day operations of the brokerage.

“Our people have always been our success, and I’m pleased to see the business move forward and succeed through a new generation of loyal employees who understand the deepest levels of the business, it’s exciting. We hope to bring on additional partners in the future, allowing employees here at Darling Insurance to really understand that their efforts and contributions are recognized and as such, can be rewarded,” said Blodgett.

Darling Insurance has offices in Peterborough, Omemee and Lakefield, with affiliated offices associated to Sentinel Risk Insurance Group Limited in 6 other areas of southern Ontario.

Darling Insurance, 193 Aylmer St N, Peterborough ON