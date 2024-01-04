DKI Canada appoints David Goetz as Vice President of Essential Services

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 4, 2024/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada, leader in sustainable property restoration solutions, is pleased to announce David Goetz as Vice President of Essential Services.

With a strong background in the restoration industry, David brings over 20 years of restoration experience working in technical, analytical, and management roles.

In his new role, David will be responsible for leading DKI Canada’s national catastrophic response, overseeing the strategic and tactical direction, as well as the operations and performance of DKI Canada Essential Services.

Prior to his role as VP of Essential Services, Goetz worked closely with DKI Members across the country as the Vice-President of Membership Services. Throughout his career and prior to joining DKI, David held positions as Branch Manager, Quality Appraiser, Project Manager, and Estimator. Adaptable and enthusiastic, David brings his strong work ethic and commitment to performance excellence and customer service.

“We are extremely excited about David leading the Essential Services team. His expertise in the restoration industry and strong operational background makes him the perfect candidate for this role. Under David’s guidance, combined with DKI Canada’s strategy for handling catastrophe (CAT) responses, we are ideally equipped to provide essential support to communities in their times of greatest need,” stated Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada.

About DKI Canada

DKI Canada is a leader in sustainable property restoration solutions, providing services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Our Members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide emergency loss mitigation and restoration services, including fire and water damage, mould remediation, asbestos abatement, contents cleaning and complete property reconstruction.

DKI Canada is actively contributing to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using eco-friendly cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. For more information, visit dki.ca

