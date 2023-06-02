 DKI Canada Network Expands to Antigonish, NS 

ANTIGONISH, NS, JUNE 2, 2023/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada is pleased to announce the opening of DKI – Restore, the new location will serve Antigonish area and the surrounding area.

Since the opening of their first location in Mississauga, ON in 2021, the DKI – Disaster RX group of companies has experienced incredible growth, including the addition of DKI – QPR, DKI – Winnipeg, and now DKI – Restore.

“It has been such an exciting past couple of years! Our company is growing at an amazing pace. We’re thrilled to share that we’ve just hit a major milestone in our journey toward success.” Said Rex Alarcon, owner of DKI – Restore. “Thanks to the hard work of our amazing team and the support of our wonderful clients, we’ve achieved unprecedented growth that we’re truly proud of.”

“I am thrilled” to announce DKI – Restore has opened in Antigonish, Nova Scotia” said Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada. “We share an entrepreneurial culture across DKI, driven by collaboration and the opportunity to find new and better ways to deliver the highest quality solutions and service to our clients. As the recipient of the 2022 Chairman award, Rex Alarcon has demonstrated a deep understanding of the DKI Canada corporate values and philosophy. Rex is the perfect candidate to grow DKI Canadas presence in Atlantic Canada and ensure clients in Antigonish and surrounding area receive the highest levels of service possible.”

DKI – Restore is now open at: 4303 Hwy 7, Purlbrook, NS

About DKI: DKI Canada is the leader in sustainable property restoration solutions. DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.

