Emergency Security Management Expands Leadership Team in Western Canada

CALGARY, AB, MARCH 20, 2024/insPRESS/ – Emergency Security Management (ESM), a division of Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation and Canada’s leading provider of uniformed security services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Waring as Director, ESM, Western Canada.

Mr. Waring is a security management specialist with over 40 years of experience. He worked for the Calgary Police Service in various capacities for over 25 years, including managing staff, developing business plans, and implementing numerous crime prevention programs. In 2006, he joined ESM, and was later appointed as Regional Manager for Alberta, where he oversaw the development of site security plans and deployment of personnel with a staff of over 250 employees across the province.

In his new role as Director, Western Canada, Mr. Waring will oversee ESM teams across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, leveraging decades of experience as a security expert and a demonstrated leader.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter into this new role,” says Len Copp. “For nearly 20 years, he has been a valued member of the ESM team in Alberta, and his leadership and expertise have been an integral part of our success in the region. I look forward to working with him to ensure ESM’s continued growth and client satisfaction in Western Canada.”

“I’m happy to be working with the strongest team in the industry,” says Peter Waring. “I’m proud of what our staff has been able to accomplish in recent years, and I look forward to leveraging my background in security management to support our wider operations.”

Mr. Waring’s promotion is the direct result of ESM’s continued expansion and growing client base across Western Canada. ESM has built itself through strategic evolution and organic growth into one of Canada’s largest providers of security, risk mitigation, and related services. The company specializes in 24/7 rapid, onsite deployment of security teams, with over 1,000 fire losses and catastrophic sites secured.

Mr. Waring will continue to be based out of ESM’s Calgary location. He can be reached at 403-262-4545 (ext. 2659) or by email at peter.waring@xpera.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation

T: 888-467-2370 (ext. 1245)

E: len.copp@xpera.ca

Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation is Canada’s national provider of investigation services. Emergency Security Management (ESM), a division of Xpera, is one of Canada’s most trusted providers of trained, uniformed security personnel. Together, they provide innovative solutions that reduce organizational risk, minimize loss, and increase human safety. Visit xpera.ca and esmsolutions.ca to learn more.