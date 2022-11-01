Felicia Galata Rejoins ClaimsPro as Vice President, National Business Development

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 1, 2022/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Felicia Galata as Vice President, National Business Development. Beginning her career as an independent Adjuster, Felicia brings more than three decades of experience in business development roles with an extensive background in client services and network development.

Felicia first joined ClaimsPro in 2010 and is returning to the National Business Development team after a short tenure with a national disaster restoration firm. As Vice President, National Business Development, Felicia will continue to develop and maintain strong client relationships, supporting major insurers and other regional clients in Ontario and across Canada. She will report to Wendy Scott, ClaimsPro’s Senior Vice President, National Business Development and Corporate Solutions.

“I look forward to rejoining this experienced team,” said Ms. Galata. “Returning to enhance and develop key client relationships will help ClaimsPro continue to thrive across Canada. I am excited to lend my expertise in matching the right claims solutions to support client needs and helping us continue to maintain a competitive edge in this industry.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Felicia Galata back to our National Business Development team,” said Wendy Scott. “Her established history with ClaimsPro, strong client relationships, and extensive insurance background will be a tremendous asset in delivering the best possible experience for all stakeholders.”

Felicia is an accomplished insurance professional with over 30 years of experience. She holds a Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada, and a Canadian Sales Professional (CSP) designation with honors. Across her various roles, Felicia has developed and enhanced client partnerships with national and regional insurers, brokerages, and risk leaders at national corporations. She will be based out of ClaimsPro’s Toronto office.

