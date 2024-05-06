FIRST ONSITE expands in Ontario, opening its first branch in Peterborough

Team is committed to bringing top-notch restoration and customer service

MISSISSAUGA, ON, MAY 6, 2024/insPRESS/ – FIRST ONSITE Property Restoration, Canada’s leading property restoration company, announced as of May 1 it has expanded operations and has opened a new branch in Peterborough, Ontario to serve the city of Peterborough, the Kawarthas and the surrounding area.

“We were hearing from our clients that there was a real need in Peterborough for the professional processes and customer support that First Onsite provides with its restoration services,” said Jason Prescott, Senior Vice President, Ontario Region, First Onsite Property Restoration. “Our investment into operations in Peterborough represents our ongoing commitment and partnership with insurance companies, and our commitment to serving residential and commercial customers in the area. We are excited to bring our exceptional customer service to support them wherever and whenever emergency and disaster support is required.”

Industry veteran, Jeffrey Payne, has been appointed as the branch manager for the Peterborough location. Jeffrey has 17 years of successful project management experience in the property restoration industry working with customers across the region.

“Peterborough sees all kinds of extreme weather. Winter storms, extreme cold, flooding and hail all create an impact on properties,” said Jeffrey. “Any type of damage to property is stressful to deal with. I look forward to helping residential customers and businesses in the community quickly recover from these types of incidents.”

First Onsite has decades of emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction experience in Ontario and across the country.

See all of First Onsite’s locations on their website, through this link: First Onsite locations.

