Gregory Terlecky, Siroos Shariati and Amir Mirarab join EFI Global

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 – EFI Global, a leading, full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, welcomed three new members to its forensic engineering and fire investigation team in Ontario: Gregory Terlecky, CFI, CFEI, YFIS, and Siroos Shariati, M.Eng, P.Eng., PMP, both based in Richmond Hill; and Amir Mirarab, M.Sc., based in Timmins.

“Adding Gregory, Amir and Siroos to our ranks significantly strengthens our forensic team in Ontario,” said Dr. Ahmad Shahroodi, EFI Global assistant vice president for central Canada. “Having such a high level of expertise in the greater Toronto area will enable us to provide robust, knowledge-based investigation services to our valuable clients. Also, having forensic expertise and a physical presence in Timmins will allow EFI Global to offer prompt response times and cost-effective engineering and environmental services in northern Ontario.”

Terlecky, a senior fire and explosion investigator, has more than 24 years of experience in fire and emergency services. He was previously with the Chicago Fire Department, with responsibility for organizing, developing, administering, and documenting training materials and programs for a fire investigation unit comprising 32 full-time career fire investigators and team members. During his career in both the public and private sectors, Terlecky has assisted police forces, fire departments and the insurance industry in determining the cause and origin of over 500 fires as a lead investigator and several hundred more in a supporting or supervising role. He possesses extensive knowledge on fire cause determination and has served as an expert witness in court.

Shariati, a structural forensic engineer, has extensive experience in structural analysis and design, construction project management, construction inspection, site assessment and existing building structural evaluation across a variety of projects in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. His valuable experience in obtaining building permits and working with municipal authorities to satisfy jurisdictional requirements will help in expediting clients’ rebuilding processes. Shariati holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Concordia University in Montreal.

Mirarab, also a structural forensic investigator, has a strong academic and industrial background in civil engineering and construction. He brings to EFI Global a wealth of civil engineering and environmental expertise and deep experience in concrete material mix design, quality control and troubleshooting from time spent working for several ready-mix plants in the Toronto area. He has also conducted rebar inspections for diverse residential, commercial and infrastructure projects in Ontario; managed projects for steel fabrication companies; performed rebar detailing and estimation for a wide range of residential and commercial projects; and contributed to construction project management for residential renovation projects. Mirarab holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Toronto Metropolitan University and a master’s degree in structural engineering from York University in Toronto.

EFI Global has six locations serving the Ontario region. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca. The newest additions to the EFI Global team can be contacted at Gregory.Terlecky@efiglobal.com or 437-424-9833, Siroos.Shariati@efiglobal.com or 647-614-6532, and Amir.Mirarab@efiglobal.com or 647-228-5487, respectively.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, part of Sedgwick, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

# # #