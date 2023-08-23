Haag Canada Strengthens Expertise with the Addition of Jason Villa as National Senior Professional for Large/Complex Loss

Click to see Jason Villa’s Professional Profile

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 23, 2023/insPRESS/ – Haag Canada welcomes a new valued staff member, Jason Villa, AScT, CET, as the National Senior Professional for Large/Complex Loss, marking a significant expansion of its expertise. With a 24-year career spanning disaster restoration and construction, Jason brings unparalleled insight. His journey is marked by collaborations, meticulous project planning, and consistent exceptional outcomes.

In his role as the National Senior Professional for Large/Complex Losses, Jason’s expertise in managing intricate catastrophe losses take center stage. He will lead multiple teams across Canada, ensuring seamless coordination and effective collaboration. Rooted in extensive project management experience, coupled with a knack for crafting precise project specifications, orchestrating critical paths, and devising manageable schedules in close collaboration with stakeholders, Jason is a strategic asset for navigating complex challenges.

His academic journey reflects his unwavering commitment to continuous growth. He holds a College Micro-Credential in Mass Timber Construction from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) in 2022, along with being a Certified Engineering Technologist (CET) since 2001 and an Applied Science Technologist (AScT) since 2019. His educational achievements are further fortified by a 1999 College Diploma in Construction Engineering Technology from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT).

Jason excels in resolving complex scenarios characterized by budget overruns, significant contractor errors, and project disarray. His role is to transform disasters into manageable undertakings by realigning projects within feasible budgets, engaging new contractors, and conducting comprehensive forensic evaluations. Jason’s comprehensive background in both education and hands-on experience across various fields equips him to interpret engineering documents and simplify technical language for all stakeholders. His ability to interpret professionals’ decisions offer valuable insights, bringing order to chaos and simplifying intricate complexities within projects.

His expertise further extends to the realm of forensic analysis, encompassing a spectrum that includes Construction Investigation, Deficiency Examination/Review, Standard of Care, and Quantum Investigation. With Jason on board, Haag Canada is well-positioned to excel in complex loss scenarios and provide exceptional service to its clients.

Jason Villa, as a disaster professional, extends his heartfelt thoughts to all the residents and businesses in Kelowna, BC that have been affected by the fires. As a West Kelowna resident, he and his family have been evacuated from their home, and he shares this profound connection with the community. Should anyone require advice or guidance pertaining to their loss, Jason stands as a neighbour ready to assist. Feel free to reach out to him at 250-317-7383 or JVilla@HaagGlobal.com.

About Haag Canada

Haag Canada is a leading, independent forensic engineering firm that completes objective and systematic investigations to determine cause, quantum and mitigation actions of large, complex loss. Its team of experts provide clients with unbiased reporting to facilitate the accurate determination of liability. The firm prides itself on maintaining an impartial stance throughout all stages of litigation and dispute proceedings and communicates findings with complete clarity and authority. Haag Canada is a subsidiary of Haag Global, Inc., an employee-owned, multi-faceted forensic engineering and consulting company with a 99+ year history of engineering and consulting excellence.

Locations

Nanaimo, BC – Duncan, BC – Vancouver, BC – Kelowna, BC – Calgary, AB – Regina, SK

Saskatoon, SK – Niagara, ON – Toronto, ON – Moncton, NB

For more information visit www.HaagCanada.ca

Melissa Elsliger, Strategic Marketing and Sales Leader

melsliger@haagglobal.com

