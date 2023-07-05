HUDSON RESTORATION ANNOUNCES HIRING OF NEW CONTENTS MANAGER DEBORAH MOSCROP

New leadership enhances Hudson’s contents cleaning service to support growth

ORILLIA, ON, JULY 5, 2023/insPRESS/ – Hudson Restoration Inc. is exited to announce the addition of Deborah Moscrop as their new Contents Manager to lead their contents restoration facility and cleaning services, supporting all Hudson locations.

Deb is a Master Cleaning Technician and Insurance Appraisal specialist, who brings close to twenty years’ experience in the insurance and property claims industry to Hudson. She began her career in restoration in Ontario, then successfully owned and operated her own contents restoration business on Canada’s west coast before relocating back to Ontario. Her focus on safety and care, for people and property every step of the way, combined with her technical expertise in contents recovery, enables her customers to know they and their belongings are in professional hands.

In this new role, she will be responsible for leading and refining the service delivery of all Hudson’s contents restoration work for insurers, residential and commercial customers, along with the public facing components of the business.

Deb Moscrop, Contents Manager

“We are delighted that Deb has agreed to join us,” says Nick Hudson, President of Hudson Restoration. “Beyond her 20 years’ experience working in contents restoration with insurers, it is her relationship, management, and leadership skills that we are really excited about. She is a great addition to our team as we continue to grow, elevating our offer while always providing the quality service that our discerning and forward-looking customers expect.”

Hudson Restoration has operated their “Decontamination Depot” out of their Orillia, Ontario location, where they have provided cleaning, contents and property restoration services to the Simcoe/Muskoka area since 2018. The facility has undergoing extensive renovations and sustainability upgrades to be better equipped to support Hudson’s vision and growth.

“I am excited to join Hudson during this phase of their journey,” says Ms. Moscrop. “I have been looking for an opportunity to fully utilize my experience, while making a significant contribution to the success of the team I work with. The expansion of Hudson’s contents division, combined with their growth initiatives makes this move a great fit for me and I am excited about where we are headed.”

For more information about Hudson’s Contents Cleaning services or their Decontamination Depot, please contact info@HudsonRestoration.com, or call Deb at 705-242-6615.

About Hudson Restoration

Hudson Restoration is a leading boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company in Canada, providing remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services, specializing in luxury residential and commercial properties.

Founded in 2009, Hudson has developed a reputation built on sophisticated levels of craftsmanship, communication, and personal service, with an industry-leading, and ever deepening eco-friendly approach to help customers and insurance clients meet environmental and net-zero targets.

Although capable of handling large influxes of claims, Hudson has focused on keeping claim counts manageable and their teams happy, enabling them to maintain lower than average Project Manager / claim ratios, and resulting in more time for estimate generation, communication, and site visits.

Today Hudson delivers construction and restoration service across Southern Ontario, and shares their vision through an expanding and exclusive national corporate and franchise network. Please visit HudsonRestoration.com for more information. For franchising information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com/franchising-opportunities.

Media Contact:

Margo Malowney, VP Business Development & Culture

905-635-6855

Margo@HudsonRestoration.com