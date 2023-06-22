HUDSON RESTORATION ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF NICK HUDSON TO PRESIDENT

Founder Steve Hudson shifts focus to Business Development.

BURLINGTON, ON, JUNE 22, 2023/insPRESS/ – Hudson Restoration Inc. a leading boutique restoration firm is excited to announce the promotion of Nick Hudson, CR, CET to the role of President, and the shift of Founder Steve Hudson to Director of Business Development. This move further bolsters Hudson’s growth initiatives as it continues to build momentum for its high-quality service delivery, and eco-friendly approach with insurers and commercial property owners.

“I founded this business as a solution to a problem I faced when I was a large loss adjuster early on in my career,” says Steve Hudson, Founder of Hudson Restoration. “I realized that I was less and less able to find restoration firms that I was comfortable sending to losses at luxury or unique residential (and commercial) properties, so I sought to change that.”

Since being founded in 2009, the company has grown, and over the years Steve was joined by two of his sons. Together, the family has built the company into a well-respected boutique provider in their industry. “I was delighted that my sons chose to join me,” says Steve, “and I am equally as delighted to officially hand over day-to-day operations to Nick at this stage of our journey.”

Hudson has grown from a single branch, to providing service out of Burlington (Head Office), Toronto, Markham, and Muskoka (Orillia). With a growing footprint across Southern Ontario, Hudson also recently announced their fifth and newest location, serving the Kingston / Belleville region. The company continues to explore expansion through greenfield growth and franchise opportunities.

“I love this industry,” says Nick Hudson. “I joined Hudson in 2012 after receiving my Construction Engineering Technology diploma, and worked just about every position as we grew. As I got deeper and deeper into the work we do, I also saw that there were opportunities where we could continually do better,” says Nick “We need to be taking better care of our planet … so we began to bake that thinking into our operations and philosophy.”

Nick brings more than 12 years’ experience in the insurance and property claims industry to his enhanced role. He joined his father’s firm in 2012 and in 2018 received the prestigious Certified Restorer designation through the RIA – one of only 800 in the world. He has worn many hats in the growing company, most recently as Director of Operations, and the move to President is a natural next step.

In his new role, Nick will continue to be responsible for operations, while also spearheading service delivery, vision, and company growth. Steve will shift his attention to business development and footprint expansion while continuing to support Hudson’s existing property insurer and property manager partners.

“It is an exciting time for Hudson. Insurers have their own net-zero and environmental goals, and are beginning to build eco-endorsements into their policy options. Our historic focus on providing boutique quality service, combined now with our ability to offer sustainability options and expertise into the restoration process directly, positions us well to help drive the industry forward, together,” says Nick. “We don’t want to be the biggest, we want to be the best.”

Hudson is the first restorer in Canada to be offering certified eco-friendly restoration and rebuild options to customers through their partnership with Built Green Canada, in addition to offering on-site landfill diversion and recycling measures. Hudson can also act as an expert liaison for insureds wishing to pursue the federally granted Home Energy Rebate Plus (HERS+) program in the event of a property loss. The company recently launched a new website that better reflects their Restore Responsibly philosophy to clients and potential new team members, and provides confidence to customers about the values of the people helping restore their properties.

For more information about Hudson, their newly launched Kingston area services, expansion opportunities and eco-friendly initiatives, please contact info@hudsonrestoration.com.

About Hudson Restoration

Hudson Restoration is a leading boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company in Canada, providing remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services, specializing in luxury residential and commercial properties.

Founded in 2009, Hudson has developed a reputation built on sophisticated levels of craftsmanship, communication, and personal service, with an industry-leading, and ever deepening eco-friendly approach to help customers and insurance clients meet environmental and net-zero targets.

Although capable of handling large influxes of claims, Hudson has focused on keeping claim counts manageable and their teams happy, enabling them to maintain lower than average Project Manager / claim ratios, and resulting in more time for estimate generation, communication, and site visits.

Today Hudson delivers construction and restoration service across Southern Ontario, and shares their vision through an expanding and exclusive national corporate and franchise network. Please visit HudsonRestoration.com for more information. For franchising information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com/franchising-opportunities.

Media Contact:

Margo Malowney, VP Business Development & Culture

905-635-6855

Margo@HudsonRestoration.com

