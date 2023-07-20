IBAO Launches Rebranded Convention & Awards Program

The 103-year-old event gets a new name and introduces new features to keep its place as the largest insurance event in Canada.

TORONTO, ON, JULY 20, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) has rebranded its annual Convention to IBAOcon, taking place this year October 18–19th in Toronto. The event attracts insurance professionals to discuss industry trends and insights and connect with the insurance community. Its new name is part of a long-term brand strategy to modernize and position the event for growth.

“We’ve seen our Convention grow over the years, evolve to virtual during the pandemic and reemerge last year with the largest attendance in its history,” said Norah Black, VP, Marketing & Communications, IBAO. “We’re fortunate to have such an active, engaged community. In return we’re delivering a refreshed event with a new identity and brand that’ll be adaptable and relevant for years to come. IBAOcon’23 attendees can expect new features and ideas alongside their favourite elements.”

IBAO is hosting its first ever Broker Hacks Competition—a call-out for tricks of the trade. The abundance of free AI tools like ChatGPT are creating quick wins for brokers. The competition will collect and share how brokers are leveraging free tools to improve their workflows, with the best answers presented during IBAOcon’s Broker Workshop and cash prizes for the top applications.

IBAO is also hosting an IBAOcon’23 Influencer Contest to document their event experience, in partnership with Toronto-based production house KM4 Productions. Contestants are asked why they should be chosen to share their experience in a short film geared towards industry recruitment, with free IBAOcon’23 admission and accommodations up for grabs.

Attendees will hear from world-renowned, award-winning photographer Platon, whose moving keynote leverages his portraits of some of the world’s most monumental figures for a discussion on leadership, communication and shifting perspectives. They’ll also benefit from a refreshed BIP Talks session, featuring double the number of topics and speakers in an afternoon of insight and inspiration.

“Our goal is heightened engagement, with incentives to share, for the betterment of the broker channel,” said Black. “We have so much to learn from one another. Let’s just get right to it.”

IBAO’s Awards of Excellence are back at IBAOcon’23 with updated categories and recognition. Returning but renamed are Small and Large Brokerage, Rising Talent, DEI and Affiliate Awards. New this year is the Initiative Award, capturing the incredible work Ontario Brokers do to move the channel forward through innovations like media channels, recruitment events, charitable giving or technological innovations. This year’s winners will receive sponsored awards or donations to charities of their choice.

“We’re always pushing to make our events better and better,” said IBAO President Suzanne Pountney. “In my experience, the latest IBAO Convention is always the greatest. I’m sure this year will be no exception.”

In light of the recent wildfires across the country, a percentage of every event registration will support Trees For Life—a charitable organization that funds and supports community-led tree-planting initiatives.

IBAOcon’23 details and registration can be found at ibao.org/ibaocon.

– 30 –

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 14,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.

For more information visit:

ibao.org

instagram.com/ibaontario

facebook.com/ibaontario

linkedin.com/company/ibaontario

For interview opportunities contact:

Norah Black

VP, Marketing & Communications

nblack@ibao.on.ca

416.488.7422 x128