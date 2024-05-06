Insurance Industry steps into the wild for the sold out 2024 “Welcome to the Jungle” WICC Gala

TORONTO, ON, MAY 6, 2024/insPRESS/ – On May 1st, the Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) Ontario Chapter ventured into the jungle to celebrate its 26th annual Gala at Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

WICC welcomed more than 670 attendees to this year’s sold-out “Welcome to the Jungle” themed event. Guests were ushered into an exotic oasis and enjoyed tropical cocktails, enchanting ambiance, and roaring music and entertainment.

Mingling kicked off at 5pm with a Happy Hour, when colleagues and new and old friends alike began their celebration in style.

As the evening drew on, guests relaxed in the rainforest night lounge, enjoyed getting professional photos taken in the deluxe photo booth, and vibed to hit music by The Focklers. Animal statues, a captivating soundscape, and interactive exhibits ensured an unforgettable evening for all attendees.

“Thank you to our volunteers and Gala Committee for their hard work, and to our generous sponsors for their vital support toward WICC’s cause. Your efforts have made the 26th annual Gala a tremendous success,” said Laurel Di Maso, WICC Gala Co-Chair and VP of Business Development for Solution Contracting.

WICC presented a cheque of $100,000 to the Canadian Cancer Society from funds raised in support of cancer research and care.

More than 550 raffle tickets were sold, and engagement with the Gala’s silent auction was strong, as eventgoers looked to get their hands on a slew of jungle-themed prizes.

This incredible result is a strong and important stride towards WICC’s goal to raise $25M for the Canadian Cancer Society by 2025, and is a tribute to our industry’s generosity and commitment.

As always, WICC’s gala balanced fun festivities with important tributes to the individuals and organizations making impactful contributions to WICC’s mission.

As the evening progressed, Marilyn Horrick, Co-Chair of WICC’s Board of Directors announced 2023 award winners, who were nominated for demonstrating exceptional advocacy, commitment, and support to WICC Ontario.

The LEW DUNN Memorial Award is presented to the volunteer or company demonstrating exceptional initiative in raising awareness in support of WICC. Lew Dunn is a former CEO of CGU Canada (now Aviva Canada) who lost his battle with cancer in 1999.

Our Lew Dunn Memorial Award winner is Lynn Oldfield. She has championed WICC since the national sponsorship opportunity crossed her desk as CEO of AIG in 2016. Since then, Lynn has passionately and enthusiastically supported WICC’s mission, and that’s why she is this year’s recipient of the Lew Dunn Memorial Award.

Next, The GOLD FLAME Award is presented to individuals or organizations that have made donations exceeding $5,000 and/or made significant contributions through commitment and raising awareness.

This year, the Gold Flame Award winners are:

Liberty Mutual Canada, for their generous donation of $10,000 for WICC’s Giving Tuesday.

CNA Canada, for their generous donation of $5,000 in memory of Justine Bond.

Finally, WICC’s highest recognition, The HALL OF FLAME Award, is presented to individuals or organizations that have made donations exceeding $20,000 and/or made significant contributions through commitment and raising awareness.

Our Hall of Flame Award winner is Dentons Canada. Since becoming a National Sponsor, Dentons Canada has provided invaluable and impactful legal support to WICC on a volunteer basis. WICC is delighted to announce Dentons as the recipient of the Hall of Flame Award for 2023.

WICC’s Gala Committee extends a heartfelt thank-you to our generous sponsors and esteemed guests for their donations and fantastic attendance at this year’s event.

Though the Gala is over, WICC’s National Sponsorship Program provides an impactful opportunity for those who’d like to continue to show their support for cancer research, fundraising, and awareness.

###

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $20 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and support those affected by cancer and improve their lives. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish healthy public policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today, and to change the future of cancer forever.

Media Contact

Jennifer Kew

Co-Chair, Communications, WICC Ontario

jkew@echeloninsurance.ca