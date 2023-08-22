Jodi Scarlett Appointed as CEO of EcoClaim® to Pioneer Sustainability in Insurance Industry

CALGARY, AB, AUGUST 22, 2023/insPRESS/ – EcoClaim® is delighted to announce the appointment of Jodi Scarlett as its new Chief Executive Officer. The announcement was made by the company’s chair, Ross Huartt, who praised Scarlett’s extensive expertise in business management, insurance, restoration, and technology.

Huartt said: “Jodi’s appointment as CEO marks a milestone for EcoClaim. Her brilliant leadership and vision will establish our company as the world’s foremost solution for insurers to track and manage scope 3 emissions within their supply chains.”

Scarlett responded: “Joining EcoClaim provides an exciting opportunity to integrate sustainable practices into the insurance industry. Together, we will drive groundbreaking change and make a profound impact on global sustainability.”

About Jodi Scarlett:

Jodi Scarlett has an impressive background including a B.Comm and MBA from the University of Calgary. She is renowned for her insight into business leadership, insurance, and the restoration industry in Canada. During her two-decade-long ownership and operation of a restoration contracting business, Scarlett earned widespread recognition. Her accolades include being named one of the W100 Top Female Entrepreneurs in Canada by Profit, Canadian Business, and Chatelaine magazine for three consecutive years, Alberta Venture’s Fast Growth 50, and Chase Morgan’s Women 2 Watch in 2021. Passionate about sustainability and team-building, Scarlett is poised to lead EcoClaim into a bright future.

About EcoClaim:

EcoClaim® pioneers solutions for the insurance industry, focusing on the management and reduction of Scope 3 carbon emissions. Through EcoClaim certification, contractors learn to implement sustainable practices that minimize waste, reduce fuel consumption, and divert reusable materials from landfills.

With financial-grade carbon accounting practices and leading edge data analytics services, EcoClaim empowers insurers to meet emerging regulatory requirements and monetize future carbon credits. EcoClaim envisions a future where their carbon exchange becomes a hub for credit trading within the insurance industry.

For more information about EcoClaim, please visit www.ecoclaim.ca. For general inquiries, contact info@ecoclaim.ca.

Press Contact: Jessica Lymburner, Content Writer, info@ecoclaim.ca