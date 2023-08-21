L’Unique General Insurance Completes CSIO’s Commercial Lines (CL) Certification Program By Achieving Level 3 Certification

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 21, 2023/insPRESS/ – CSIO congratulates L’Unique General Insurance (L’Unique) for meeting the requirements of the Commercial Lines (CL) Certification Program and achieving Level 3 Certification. By completing this Program, L’Unique has demonstrated its commitment to implementing CSIO CL Data Standards to create greater value for broker partners and customers.

L’Unique accomplished Level 3 Certification by collaborating with Applied Systems Canada to implement the CL minimum data set and successfully demonstrate real-time quoting functionality for brokers. Standardized data systems optimize connectivity between insurers and brokers using CSIO CL Data Standards and question sets. The simplified quoting process ensures that brokers can obtain quotes in their broker management system (BMS) in seconds rather than days, which they cannot do if they have to use other applications.

“Partnering with Applied to deliver a simpler, more standard commercial lines quoting process for our broker partners is important for our distribution, “ said Lucie Matteau, Director – Solutions Optimization – Property and Casualty Insurance at L’Unique General Insurance. “L’Unique is committed to investing in technology to provide cutting-edge tools that enable efficient real-time interactions with our broker network.”

“To ensure consistent processes and bring value to all stakeholders in the insurance ecosystem, we partner with insurers like L’Unique to use CSIO’s Commercial Lines Data Standards”, said Steve Whitelaw, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Applied Systems Canada. “This enables insurers and brokers to capitalize on new business opportunities faster, and continuously deliver the high-level of service that customers expect.”

CSIO’s CL Certification Program supports and recognizes members who have implemented the CL Data Standards according to industry best practices and ensures that the CL Data Standards are in place and delivering results.

L’Unique has met the requirements for each of the three levels of the CL Certification program: Foundation, Verified, and Certified. Applied Systems Canada achieved their Level 3 Certification in October 2022. For a full list of certified members, and to learn more about Commercial Lines Data Standards and the certification program, visit csio.com.

– 30 –

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry technology association of property and casualty insurers, vendors and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to driving innovative solutions that enable the best insurance experience in Canada by overseeing the development, implementation, and maintenance of technology Standards and solutions, such as CSIOnet, eDocs, and My Proof of Insurance. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service. The CSIO XML Standard is licensed to CSIO by ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development). For more information, visit csio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Debbie Vassos, BBA, CDMP | Manager, Marketing & Communications

110 Yonge Street, Suite 500 | Toronto, ON M5C 1T4

(416) 360-1773 x1721 | 1 (800) 463-2746 x 1721 dvassos@csio.com | www.csio.com

About L’Unique General Insurance

L’Unique was founded in 1978. Since 2004, it has been a member company of the La Capitale group (now combined with SSQ Insurance to form Beneva). With its vast network of independent brokers, L’Unique distributes a complete range of general insurance products. Thanks to its in-depth knowledge of the Quebec market, L’Unique is able to provide brokers in the province with products and tools that meet their needs and ensure quality service to policyholders.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.