Michelle Groulx Appointed as New President of MBC Group

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 10, 2024/insPRESS/ – MBC Engineering Group Inc. (MBC Group), a multi-disciplinary specialty engineering firm serving clients throughout Canada, proudly announces the appointment of Michelle Groulx as its new President. Groulx is a seasoned executive leader and community builder, bringing over two decades of experience in governance, strategic planning, execution, project and change management. She is recognized for her unwavering commitment to fostering positive change and making a significant impact. Her proven track record in government relations, forging organizational partnerships, and engaging membership will be a tremendous asset to MBC Group.

With strategic alignment and strong business acumen, Michelle is a leader who has spent several years building a collaborative culture community of best practices and standards of excellence to achieve a common vision and purpose.

As MBC Group is experiencing extraordinary growth, this leadership will bring the organization steadfastly into a strong position to serve various markets with one shared vision – to be the top trusted partner in multiple sectors for appraisal and engineering services throughout the country.

“I am driven by a passion for building and nurturing teams, and this fuels my excitement as I prepare to step into the role of President at MBC Group. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience and passion to contribute to the firm’s ongoing success during this dynamic phase of expansion,” says Groulx. She will officially assume her role in early January, transitioning from her position as the Executive Director of the Ottawa Coalition of Business Improvement Areas (OCOBIA).

In her previous role at OCOBIA, Groulx demonstrated exceptional leadership, collaborating seamlessly with business leaders and organizations at local, provincial, and federal levels. Her advocacy for businesses during the challenging times of the pandemic and economic downturn solidified her reputation as a powerful voice for the community.

Ross Huartt, CEO of MBC Group, is equally optimistic about the transition, saying, “The appointment of Michelle as our new President marks a significant milestone in MBC Group’s journey. We are confident that her strategic leadership and vision will further accelerate our growth trajectory and lead us to unprecedented success.”

Groulx emphasized, “I believe in the power of collaboration and creating a positive working environment. Together, we can achieve remarkable milestones and drive MBC Group to new heights.”

Huartt echoed this sentiment: “Michelle’s arrival aligns seamlessly with our commitment to excellence and growth. We anticipate her transformative leadership will not only shape the future of MBC Group but also strengthen our position as a leading national firm.”

MBC Group has built an innovative consultancy on the strength of over 150 specialists who strive to disrupt the industry by developing new standards through innovation and collaboration. The team excels at completing turnkey services in fields which include sustainability, building design, civil and industrial engineering, building consulting, appraisal, and project support as well as environmental and laboratory services. MBC has experienced remarkable growth over the past several years, operating from 7 locations and 10 more satellite offices across Canada.

For additional information, please reach out to MBC Group at commsrequest@mbc-group.ca