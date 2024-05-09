Music Heals 2024 – A Decade of Healing in Support of Muscular Dystrophy Research

TORONTO, ON, MAY 9, 2024/insPRESS/ – Join us in celebrating the 10-year milestone of Music Heals! With love and in support of our friend Kadey Schultz and her family, and for ALL families fighting to end Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, please join us at the annual Music Heals event. All proceeds will benefit the Biggar Endowment for Muscular Dystrophy at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital. Your generosity and participation will bring hope to families facing this challenge and contribute to the ongoing efforts to find a cure. We look forward to seeing you at Music Heals 10 as we come together to celebrate a decade of healing through the power of music.

2012 marked the inaugural Music Heals event organized in honour of Kadey Schultz and her son Emery, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). DMD is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, it only affects boys, and most only live into their twenties. However, research is moving in leaps and bounds. We are that much closer to a cure. By throwing your support behind this event we are creating real change and a chance to change the world for kids with disabilities. Thank you for your support!

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 7:00 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available at the door

Where: The El Mocambo, 464 Spadina Ave (College/Spadina), Toronto

Click HERE to purchase your Music Heals tickets!

Your $100 admission includes a drink ticket and light appetizers. There will be a silent auction with great prizes. Interest in the event is incredible and space is limited.

A tax receipt for $50 per ticket will be emailed to you once you complete your purchase.

Please only purchase a ticket if you plan on attending the event. If you would like to support, but cannot attend in person, please consider making a monetary donation instead which will be applicable for a full tax receipt. Click here to donate. You can also show your support by bidding on a silent auction item.

For any sponsorship questions regarding the event and to make a donation to the silent auction, please contact Shelby Foster at SFoster@Hollandbloorview.ca or (416) 564-8817.

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY!

About Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital believes in creating a world where all youth and children belong. We are the only children’s rehabilitation hospital in Canada focused on combining world-class care, transformational research, and academic leadership in the field of pediatric disability. We are a top 40 Canadian research hospital that is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto. Providing both inpatient and outpatient services, Holland Bloorview is renowned for its expertise in co-creating with clients and families to provide exceptional care.

Every donation, no matter how big or small, will help us move closer to finding a cure for this debilitating disease. Let’s come together & make a difference at Music Heals 10.

Click HERE to purchase your Music Heals tickets!

Space will be limited