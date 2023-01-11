On Side Forges Ontario Growth and Regional Service Expansion Plans

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 11, 2023/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”), has been busy behind the scenes with greenfield and acquisition activities to support their steady and continually expanding customer base in the province of Ontario.

“We’re excited about the momentum and positive impact that is building for On Side within Ontario,” said Kate Sully, Regional Vice President, Ontario and Atlantic. “We’ve been steadily seeking out gaps in service areas and making inroads to offer consistent and reliable property restoration services in this region.” She continued, “Other than just adding more brick-and-mortar buildings, each new branch adds to On Side’s ability to draw on our national size and offer scalability. Resources can easily be deployed to other nearby regions or branches to assist when they’re needed the most.”

Changes include moving their Durham branch to Whitby which will add just over 8,500 square feet of combined warehouse and office space. The new location will provide On Side with the ability to operate at a level necessary to service the large and far-reaching area of Durham and more of the GTA. The company is eager to develop relationships in new communities, and to meet the needs of both current and future customers within the region.

Jackson Revell, Territory Manager, is heading up the new branch in Whitby and is passionate about building a close-knit team that works in sync with On Side’s national support services group. “Fostering a healthy work environment is foundational for our group. A strong values-based culture is key to us giving our customers consistent service and quality workmanship,” said Jackson. Their new location at Unit 3-1111 Burns Street East, Whitby, has been up and running since October.

Situated between two major metropolitan areas, On Side has also opened a new greenfield branch in Kingston, Ontario. Similar to other branch additions, both culture and attitude are a high priority as Jeff Prescott, Territory Manager, has been investing in training and an improved onboarding experience to help support their next generation of talented project managers. The Kingston branch is the first of a few new branches in Eastern Ontario for Mr. Prescott and is located at 95 Jack Davey Drive, Bath, and will start taking on new claims early in 2023.

This past September also saw On Side expand its footprint in North York with new office and warehouse space at 22 Ashwarren Road. Andrew Crockett, Territory Manager to both North York and Mississauga locations noted that if the Mississauga Branch is any indication, the company can expect to see exponential growth at these other new Ontario branches too. “In the last couple of years, we have nearly tripled our operation, and there are no signs of slowing down. We are always looking to fortify and expand our technical crew! On Side, especially in Ontario, has a lot to offer applicants in terms of career growth opportunities,” said Crockett.

Jay Kielt, Vice President, National Initiatives shared, “On Side’s national web of service and catastrophe support is continuing to reach further and wider not just in Ontario, but into other Eastern Canadian provinces as well. Our customer base is embracing the expanding, consistent service our teams are providing and are excited about having local On Side crew available in more remote areas.”

To join their growing team, the company’s job postings can be found at www.onside.ca/careers

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Developments Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration firm with 40+ branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. For over 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. On Side’s revolutionary web-based software, eClaim, supports easy project access and full file transparency for use by internal staff and external clients. Their in-house emergency Contact Centre is also available 24/7 to help clients connect with them, for a smooth and efficient customer experience. Experienced and certified crew operate their extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and specialized restoration equipment. On Side Developments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).