ParioQuantify Expands Toronto Presence with Addition of Wesley Taylor and Ryan Hendry

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 9, 2024/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify is growing again! We are pleased to announce the additions of Wesley Taylor and Ryan Hendry as National Property Specialists to our Eastern Canada Team.

Prior to joining the ParioQuantify team, Wesley and Ryan gained over 20 years of experience in large loss estimating and project management of restoration and construction projects for commercial, residential, and agricultural properties.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Wesley and Ryan to the ParioQuantify team,” says Norm Gagnon, Director, Eastern Canada for ParioQuantify. “Their experience and multiple areas of expertise are an excellent addition to our Ontario team and to the continued growth and development of ParioQuantify.”

“With the addition of Mr. Taylor and Mr. Hendry, we reaffirm our commitment to providing outstanding damage assessments and auditing services to the region,” says Kevin Hengstler, Vice President, National Operations at ParioQuantify.

Wesley Taylor and Ryan Hendry will be servicing the Greater Toronto Area and across Ontario, and will be based out of ParioQuantify’s Markham location. Mr. Taylor can be contacted at 705-928-7956, or by email at wesley.taylor@parioquantify.ca. Mr. Hendry can be contacted at 249-535-4382 or by email ryan.hendry@parioquantify.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@scm.ca

ParioQuantify provides third-party appraisal and non-vested interest appraisal of any size property loss for both residential and commercial property. Comprised of our National Team of Property Appraisers with extensive experience in appraisal, construction, and disaster restoration, ParioQuantify is a reliable and cost-effective alternative to relying solely on contractor estimates. Our team can provide a timely, independent, and accurate cost assessment of damages from emergency mitigation to repair or complete rebuild anywhere in North America. For more information on ParioQuantify, please visit https://parioquantify.ca.