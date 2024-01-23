Restoration 1 ® London Kicks Off New Year With New Beginnings Restore, Renovate, Build Unveils New Brand Identity

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 23, 2024/insPRESS/ – After eight successful years of providing unparalleled restoration and remediation services under the name Restoration 1 London, we are thrilled to announce our company’s rebranding as “Restore, Renovate, Build.” This change reflects our commitment to growth, innovation, and an expanded range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of our valued London, Ontario, St. Thomas, Ontario and surrounding communities.

Maintaining Excellence in Restoration and Remediation Services

Despite the name change, our dedication to delivering the highest quality restoration and remediation services remains unwavering. We are proud to continue offering the same high level of expertise that our clients have come to trust over the years. Our experienced team will remain at the forefront of handling various challenges, including water damage, sewer waste clean up, water backups, fire and smoke damage, vehicle impacts, and more. To read our reviews from the past eight years please visit us on Google, HomeStars and Facebook.

Introducing Restore, Renovate, Build – A Comprehensive Approach

The new name, Restore, Renovate, Build, not only reflects our core services but also emphasizes our commitment to diversifying our offerings. In addition to restoration and remediation services, we are expanding into custom building projects. This exciting development allows us to provide a comprehensive solution for property owners in London, covering restoration, renovation, and new construction. On several occasions throughout our history, our clients have been delighted by the work we complete to make them whole after a disaster that they often look to us for their next upgrade project. We are overjoyed to help them with the renovations that they want to bring their visions to life. Afterall, we pride ourselves in building dreams and repairing realities.

Emblematic Logo Featuring Three Peaks

Our refreshed brand is visually represented by a new logo featuring three peaks, each symbolizing a crucial aspect of our business – restore, renovate, and build. Furthermore, these three peaks symbolize the three sizes of projects we specialize in, ranging from small to medium to large. This versatile representation underscores our ability to tailor our services to the unique needs of each client, regardless of project scale.

Gratitude to the London Community

We express our heartfelt gratitude to the London, Ontario community for its continuous support over the past eight years. It is with great appreciation for our clients and partners that we embark on this exciting journey to rebrand our company. The trust and confidence you’ve placed in us have been instrumental in our growth, and we look forward to building on this foundation in the years to come.

As we move forward into 2024 and beyond, Restore, Renovate, Build is enthusiastic about the opportunities this rebranding brings.