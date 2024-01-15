Rick Morse joins DKI Canada as Business Development Manager

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 15, 2024/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada’s Business Development team is pleased to welcome Rick Morse as the new Business Development Manager.

Based out of Calgary, Alberta, Rick brings strong sales experience and two years of direct experience within the Insurance, Property Restoration, and Environmental sector. Covering the Prairie Regions from Alberta to Manitoba.

“We are excited to have Rick on our team in Western Canada as the Manager of Business Development,” Says Adam Tzarik, Vice President of Business Development at DKI Canada “Rick’s sales strength and knowledge will be a terrific asset to DKI Canada.”

Rick’s past experience makes him a key asset to the Business Development team and DKI’s Franchise Network, providing exceptional services to DKI clients and customers across the country.

About DKI Canada

DKI Canada is a leader in sustainable property restoration solutions, providing services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Our Members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide emergency loss mitigation and restoration services, including fire and water damage, mould remediation, asbestos abatement, contents cleaning and complete property reconstruction.

DKI Canada is actively contributing to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using eco-friendly cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. For more information, visit dki.ca.

Media Inquiries:

Maria Reinert

National Marketing & Communications Manager, DKI Canada

Maria.Reinert@dki.ca