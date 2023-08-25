Ridge Canada Cyber Solutions Inc. Expands Cyber Stamp Capacity

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2023 – Ridge Canada Cyber Solutions Inc. (Ridge Canada) is thrilled to announce significant milestones in its growth and strategic partnerships. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Ridge Canada continues to strengthen its position in the market, providing comprehensive and tailored specialty insurance solutions.

Ridge Canada has officially increased its stamp capacity with our exclusive partners at Corvus London Markets, a leading AI-powered Cyber underwriter, and are excited to have brought on a global leader in cyber insurance in the Munich Re Syndicate. By leveraging these collaborations, Ridge Canada is well-positioned to grow and support to its existing clients.

Ridge Canada also proudly announces the growth of its talented team. Ridge has grown its underwriting team in Toronto and expanded its presence out west. At Ridge Canada, technology and underwriting expertise are fundamental in the risk selection process. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and combining it with industry-leading underwriting capabilities, Ridge Canada maintains its commitment to effective risk assessment and mitigation.

Ridge Canada is excited about the achievements it has made thus far and the growth it is experiencing. The company remains dedicated to building a robust and future-proof MGA. By continually evolving and adapting to industry trends, Ridge Canada is well-positioned to embrace opportunities and drive innovation.

With a broker-centric approach, Ridge Canada welcomes new business opportunities. The company is eager to engage with new and existing brokers and clients to deliver innovative and specialized cyber insurance solutions that address their unique needs and challenges.

Ridge Canada expresses gratitude to its existing retail partners for their ongoing support and collaboration. The company looks forward to continuing these valuable relationships while also forging new as they continue to grow and deliver innovative specialty insurance solutions to our Canadian broker partners.

For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, please contact gmarkell@ridgecanada.com or visit our website at www.ridgecanada.insure.

About Ridge Canada

Ridge Canada Cyber Solutions Inc. is a leading Canadian Managing General Insurance Agency incorporated to provide innovative speciality insurance products and loss control services to Canada’s insurance agents and brokers. Ridge works with their partners to help them address their clients’ risks and exposures and offer industry leading insurance solutions.

Media Contact:

James Bennett

jbennett@ridgecanada.com

+1-647-220-6044