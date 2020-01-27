Sedgwick makes key hires in Ontario, drives growth in Kingston region

KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 27, 2020/InsPress/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced two new additions to their Ontario team who strengthen the company’s local presence in the Kingston area.

Marc Dubois has been appointed an executive general adjuster in Kingston, bringing over 40 years of experience to his new role. Dubois has worked internationally throughout the claims industry and has expertise in adjusting, commercial property, residential property, industrial loss, commercial liability, general liability, professional liability, errors and omissions, boiler and machinery, institutional loss and crisis and catastrophe management. Furthermore, Marc is fluent in both English and French. He is a member of the Association of Casualty and Property Claims Professionals, Council on Ethical Billing and Loss Executives Association.

Beverly Hodgins has been appointed a general adjuster in Kingston, having worked an impressive 30 years in the insurance industry. Hodgins is a certified Chartered Insurance Professional. She has prior experience in field claims, general insurance and adjusting. Her current specializations are in all lines adjusting, residential property, farm and livestock claims, commercial liability, general liability and automobile-related claims.

“I’m excited to welcome Marc and Beverly, who bring extremely valuable talent to our Ontario team as we look to cement a strong presence in the Kingston area,” said Rob Ginn, Sedgwick senior vice president for Ontario. “Both are passionate, dedicated professionals who will help us best support our clients and customers in the region. These strategic additions are critical to Sedgwick’s Canadian development, and we can’t wait to see them excel in their new roles.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Sedgwick’s recent restructuring of regional management across Canada. Continued growth in Canada—and specifically Ontario—has led Sedgwick to focus on embedding local talent and expertise in the region to facilitate better service for clients.

