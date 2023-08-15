ServiceMaster Restore is Excited to Announce a Leadership Expansion in Southwestern Ontario

OAKVILLE, ON, AUGUST 15, 2023/insPRESS/ – ServiceMaster Restore, a leading provider of disaster restoration services, is pleased to announce that the owners of the Niagara and Guelph locations have now expanded into Kitchener-Waterloo to strengthen their presence in Southwestern Ontario. For their Kitchener-Waterloo & Cambridge location, new owners Justin Callon, Andrew Jackson, Billy Van Wyck have expanded their team to include Terry Murphy and Josh Foote. The Cassidy family owned the business for 47 years and made the decision to sell after the passing of their brother, Steve in 2021. The company would like to thank them for their long-standing ownership and will remember Steve fondly.

Justin, Andrew, and Billy are already well-versed in the ServiceMaster Restore family, serving as the current owners of ServiceMaster Restore of Niagara and ServiceMaster Restore of Guelph. Their commitment to delivering exceptional restoration services has earned them a sterling reputation within the industry and among their customers. To further elevate their operations and expand their reach, they have joined forces with Terry Murphy and Josh Foote in Kitchener who bring over 30 years of combined experience in the local restoration industry. Their extensive knowledge and track record of successful restoration projects make them invaluable additions to the team.

“We are delighted to welcome Terry and Josh into our ServiceMaster Restore ownership family,” said Justin Callon. “Their expertise and proven capabilities will play a vital role in enhancing our service offerings and delivering top-notch restoration solutions to the communities we serve.”

Dan Loosemore, Chief of Sales & Operations for ServiceMaster Restore Canada says, “With this strategic alliance, ServiceMaster Restore strengthens its position as a reliable and responsive partner for homeowners, businesses, and insurance professionals in Southwestern Ontario. The expanded ownership team is poised to better serve their clients with a broader range of services and a commitment to meeting and exceeding customer expectations.”

“ServiceMaster Restore is built on the principles of integrity, excellence, and compassion. The addition of Terry and Josh aligns perfectly with our core values, and together, we will continue to provide unparalleled restoration services to those impacted by disasters,” added Andrew Jackson.

The collective expertise and dedication of Justin Callon, Andrew Jackson, Billy Van Wyck, Terry Murphy, and Josh Foote will drive the growth of ServiceMaster Restore in Southwestern Ontario, solidifying its status as a trusted leader in the restoration industry. With this ownership group’s history of rapid growth, ServiceMaster Restore of Kitchener-Waterloo & Cambridge is now hiring for all positions.

ServiceMaster Restore of Kitchener-Waterloo & Cambridge continues to operate at 55 Shoemaker Street, Suite 2 in Kitchener, Ontario. For emergency services or any other inquiries, you can contact them at 519-748-5255.

About ServiceMaster Restore

ServiceMaster Restore is a leading disaster restoration company that provides essential services to residential and commercial properties. With 70 years of experience in the industry, ServiceMaster Restore has built a reputation for excellence and reliability, helping clients recover from disasters big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks with over 4,500 franchises around the world. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.