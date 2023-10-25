ServiceMaster Restore Owners Demonstrate Unwavering Commitment to Communities with $250,000 Donation to Local Hospitals

MIDLAND, ON, OCTOBER 25, 2023/insPRESS/ – In a monumental act of generosity, Dwayne and Tanya Frans, the dedicated owners of ServiceMaster Restore of Midland & Orillia and ServiceMaster Restore of Barrie & Collingwood proudly announced a substantial donation of $250,000 to four prominent local hospitals in Simcoe County. This gift will play a pivotal role in enhancing healthcare services, equipment purchases, and expansion initiatives, bolstering the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Frans family unveiled their five-year philanthropic plan and will contribute $50,000 annually to support Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation (GBGHF), Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Foundation (OSMHF), Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation (RVHF), and Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation (CGMHF). This unprecedented donation will strengthen the region’s healthcare system and have a lasting impact on the community.

“When we first started ServiceMaster in Midland 26 years ago, it was important to us to give back to the community,” explained Dwayne Frans. “Having a strong hospital benefits everyone, so we chose to invest in GBGH, and it continues to be our home hospital. When we bought the franchise in Orillia, we started supporting OSMH. In 2020, we purchased the ServiceMaster franchise for Barrie & Collingwood, and are excited to have an impact on the hospitals in these communities as well.”

Dwayne and Tanya’s far-reaching vision extends beyond their individual communities, with an earnest hope that their generosity will inspire other individuals and businesses to invest in their region’s hospitals. All four beneficiary organizations have seen significant growth and are actively engaged in major development projects aimed at increasing capacity and enhancing patient care. This remarkable gift from ServiceMaster underscores the vital role of community investment in shaping the future of healthcare in the region.

Nicole Kraftscik, CEO of GBGH Foundation, expressed her admiration for Dwayne and Tanya’s unwavering commitment, saying, “They have been investing in healthcare at GBGH for many years, and to see them stretching themselves for a gift that is so meaningful to them, and our entire healthcare system, is such a privilege.”

Perry Esler, president and CEO of OSMH Foundation, emphasized the profound impact this gift will have on healthcare in the region. “Soldiers’ is grateful for their passion and commitment towards improving health and wellness in such an inclusive way, and I look forward to the opportunities it will allow for the growth of our hospital and enhanced care for our community.”

Pamela Ross, CEO of RVH Foundation, highlighted the visionary nature of the donation, saying, “Tanya and Dwayne understand that health care is a system, not a place. By supporting a group of hospitals in our region, they are ensuring the health of our system for us all.” She further noted that the gift will contribute to the expansion of regional programs and the delivery of specialized, life-saving care to individuals across the region.

Jory Pritchard-Kerr, CEO of CGMHF, expressed gratitude on behalf of Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation, stating, “Support from our community leaders, like the Frans Family, fuels the future of healthcare in South Georgian Bay and enables our team to continue providing outstanding care for our communities.”

ServiceMaster’s profound commitment to “We Care about our people and developing their full potential; about our communities and making them better” shines brightly through this exceptional donation, which reinforces the company’s enduring dedication to making a positive impact on the communities it serves. This remarkable gift will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the region’s healthcare system and the well-being of countless individuals. These ServiceMaster Restore owners stand as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the immeasurable value of supporting our communities in their time of need.

About ServiceMaster Restore

ServiceMaster Restore is a leading disaster restoration company that provides essential services to residential and commercial properties. With 70 years of experience in the industry, ServiceMaster Restore has built a reputation for excellence and reliability, helping clients recover from disasters big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks with over 4,500 franchises around the world. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.