The future is bright with FIRST Canada at the 2023 RIMS Conference

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 23, 2023/insPRESS/ – With FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) payment solutions, the future is bright. As the industry’s most trusted payment solutions provider, FIRST Canada provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. For over 20 years, FIRST Canada has developed a deep industry knowledge and exceptional expertize to become the industry’s most trusted payments partner.

Connect with the FIRST Canada team at their exhibit booth at the 2023 RIMS Canada Conference taking place at the Shaw Convention Centre in Ottawa on September 11-14.

Innovate your payment solutions with and reduce your risk with flexible financing options, compliant and secure solutions, strategic service delivery, Canadian governance and compliance expertise and proven audit policies and procedures.

FIRST Canada’s innovative payment solutions allow your client to: Smooth out cash flow with the convenience of easy monthly payments

Inject capital back into their business

Preserve available credit

Lock in competitive rates for the term

Pay for insurance as they use it

FIRST Canada is pleased to continue their support of RIMS Canada as an exhibitor at the 2023 RIMS Canada Conference. Visit their booth and speak to the FIRST Canada team, to discover how the combined strength of their professional team, evolved offerings, and innovative platforms position their partners to meet the demanding future of the Insurance landscape.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $54 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

