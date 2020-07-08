Trillium Mutual donates $5,000 to WES (Wellness & Emotional Support) for Youth Online

LISTOWEL, ON, JULY 8, 2020/insPRESS/ – Trillium Mutual Insurance, a leading Mutual insurer focused on protecting and enhancing farms and rural communities, proudly announces a $5,000 donation through the Farm Mutual Re. Mutual Support Initiative to support WES for Youth in providing free online counselling services to youth in need.

“We know that in order to support rural Ontario, youth living in those communities need to have better access to mental health resources. They have so much to offer us and so much potential, that providing increased access to these services will help them address and learn how to ask for help when dealing with stress, anxiety and other mental health issues,” Tracy MacDonald, President & CEO of Trillium Mutual Insurance.

COVID-19 has changed the way we live and work in many different ways. For many, the uncertainty of tomorrow causes feelings of stress and anxiety. Since COVID-19 begun, the number of youth accessing WES for Youth’s services has tripled, to over 290, and they have provided over 400 hours of online counselling in the last three months. Having access to mental health resources during this time, is critical for many youth and Trillium Mutual believes that they can contribute by helping provide resources for those most in need. These online services allow youth to connect with qualified professional counsellors to discuss and explore issues that they are facing in a safe environment. Youth do not require a doctor’s referral to register for their service and due to the fact that counselling is offered online, they can access this service anywhere and anytime.

“I’d like to thank Trillium Mutual and the ROOTS committee for their generous donation. These funds will provide over 30 hours of online counseling for remote and rural youth across Ontario. Thank you for supporting our vision,” said Jennifer Mulcaster, Executive Director, WES for Youth Online. Jennifer’s full video testimonial can be found here.

Trillium Mutual Insurance

Trillium Mutual Insurance Company has a long history of community support in order to grow and build rural communities across Ontairo. They develop insurance solutions that give their members peace of mind knowing they are covered. To learn more about Trillium Mutual please visit their website at https://trilliummutual.com.

Farm Mutual Re.

In May, 2020, Farm Mutual Re provided each of its 48 voting members companies and 1 wholly-owned subsidiary with $41,000 so they are empowered to support local charitable causes and relief efforts during this challenging time. In total over $2M will be donated back into communities across Canada. The initiative is called Mutual Support. Trillium Mutual will be using these funds to support mental health initiatives as an extension of our Roots Fund Signature Donation towards mental health support across Ontario.

WES for Youth Online

WES for Youth provides incredible support to communities across Ontario using innovative digital solutions, they provide free online counselling services for youth ages 13-24. They have found that often times youth hesitate to reach out for help when using traditional face-to-face methods of counselling. Their confidential online platform allows youth to connect with a counsellor in a way they feel most comfortable. For more information on WES for Youth Online, including how to access their services, please visit their website at https://wesforyouthonline.ca/.

For more information, please contact:

Trillium Mutual Insurance

Larry Holmes, Manager of Branding & Partnerships

(519) – 291 – 9300

lholmes@trilliummutual.com

WES for Youth Online

Emma Martin, Community Relations Director

416-562-1046

emma@wesforyouthonline.ca