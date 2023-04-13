Trufla Joins CDAP to Empower Brokers with $100K+ in Digital Transformation Funding

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 13, 2023/insPRESS/ – Trufla is thrilled to announce that they are now officially registered digital advisors for the Canadian Digital Adoption Program (CDAP), which is managed by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada. As a result, insurance brokers, MGAs, and insurance related operations that fit the CDAP eligibility can work with Trufla to gain access to over $100,000 in government funding towards digitizing their business.

To learn more about Trufla's CDAP program, visit www.trufla.com/CDAP

By joining the CDAP program, insurance brokers can apply for a $15,000 government grant (Stream 2) for Trufla to build a digital adoption plan. Even more, once the adoption plan is completed, brokers can access up to $100,000 in additional funding to execute the strategy within their organization.

This program will assist brokers to accelerate their digitization by providing them with a customized digitization strategy that encompasses various technologies tailored for brokers. By building their strategy, we aim to amplify client engagement, optimize operations, bolster sales and retention, and enhance their online presence.

Trufla’s digital advisors have decades of combined experience in the insurance industry. Advisors work with brokers on data, analytics, insights, automation processes, and more to help grow their business.

“We believe that investing in digital technology is essential for brokers to stay competitive, meet evolving client expectations, and drive sustainable growth,” said Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla. As a registered Digital Advisor under CDAP, Trufla is committed to supporting insurance brokers in their digital journey.

There are numerous advantages to joining the Canadian Digital Adoption Program, including:

Expert guidance on the adoption of digital Comprehensive digital assessments. Tailored strategies to address unique business needs and objectives. Training and resources to enhance digital literacy and build a digitally savvy workforce. Ongoing mentorship and support to ensure long-term success in the digital landscape.

CDAP enables insurance brokers to deliver more value to their clients, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen their position in the market.

CDAP enables insurance brokers to deliver more value to their clients, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen their position in the market.

