WICC continues unstoppable crusade to raise $25 million by 2025 for the Canadian Cancer Society

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 – A collaborative initiative led by members of Canada’s insurance industry and their supporters, WICC (Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade) has raised a remarkable $19.2 million since its inception in 1996.

As the program continues its path of steady growth, the organization is well on its way to reaching its fundraising goal of $25 million by 2025, to support the Canadian Cancer Society’s (CCS) ongoing investment into life-saving research and compassionate support programs to ensure people with cancer live longer, fuller lives.

The $25M by 2025 campaign launched in 2021 – the year WICC celebrated its 25th anniversary. With 2-in-5 Canadians expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, it is a devastating disease that impacts us all. WICC’s dedicated board and volunteers recognized the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people with cancer, their families and caregivers and set to work to make it happen.

“WICC’s pledge to raise $25 million by 2025 is an invitation for the Canadian insurance industry and its employees, supporters and friends to join us in our quest to fund cancer research, support and education and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. By doing so, you’ll join an industry-wide network of individuals motivated to make a difference,” said Marilyn Horrick, WICC Ontario co-chair.

Now operating provincial chapters in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia, funds raised by WICC are currently supporting CCS-funded research projects aimed at improving outcomes for people diagnosed with breast, prostate and brain cancer and developing innovative immunotherapy treatments for all types of cancer. Dollars raised through WICC initiatives are also directed to CCS’s Centre for Cancer Prevention and Support and operating programs like BC’s Camp Goodtimes for children and families affected by cancer.

“The CCS is proud to be the exclusive charity partner of WICC, and we deeply value their contribution as one of our organization’s top fundraising partners for more than 27 years,” says Michelle Duggan, VP of partnerships at Canadian Cancer Society. “At CCS, we collaborate with groups who share our commitment to saving and improving lives. Our longstanding relationship with WICC is an excellent example of that. We are excited to work with them to reach the $25M by 2025 goal so that together, we can change the future of cancer forever”.

Each year, WICC hosts several fundraising events across the country, including the annual CCS/WICC Relay for Life event. If you or your company are interested in getting involved or contributing to WICC’s $25M by 2025 campaign, visit the WICC website at wicc.ca.

About CCS

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. Thanks to our donors and volunteers, we’re able to fund groundbreaking cancer research into all types of cancer, offer support services to help people better manage life with cancer, shape healthy public policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease, and offer trusted cancer information for all Canadians. More information about the CCS can be found at cancer.ca.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the individuals who work in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $19.2 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

Media Contact

Lynn Lafortune

Co-Chair, Communications, WICC Ontario

Lynn.Lafortune@cna.ca