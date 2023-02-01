Winter-related Risk Management Advice

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 1, 2023/insPRESS/ – Canada’s winter conditions can present some unique hazards, with heavy snow accumulation and melting snow leading to possible flooding. Weather patterns change quickly, and storms often bring ice, fluctuating temperatures and strong winds. It is important for organizations to protect their property and consider the safety of others. Ecclesiastical’s Risk Control Specialists have prepared some materials to assist.

Averting Some Common Winter-Related Losses This bulletin outlines snow and ice removal best practices designed to reduce the risk of personal injury or damage to your property. This general assistance guide describes steps to hire a snow removal contractor, how to work with volunteers in the process, and action needed to clear the walkways, footpaths, stairs, ramps, and other common foot traffic areas.

Prepare for Winter, Protect your Property in this bulletin, we give advice on how to protect properties from major winter risks, such as ruptured pipes, ice dams, roof failure and hazards on the ground. Understanding how a comprehensive risk management and property maintenance program with clearly defined policies and procedures can significantly reduce property damage is outlined.

Avoiding Freeze-Ups & Malfunctions of Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems outlines common issues with sprinkler systems and how to mitigate possible loss or damage. Appropriate installation, inspection and regular maintenance are key components of maintaining fire sprinkler systems.

Make Sure That Your Snow/Ice Removal is on “par” describes best practices that organizations should adopt to ensure they manage their risks in relation to snow and ice removal. From establishing a Maintenance Committee, to tips to snow and ice removal, and the importance of keeping an incident log, this guide gives good advice on keeping people safe.

Cold Weather Slip and Fall Prevention demonstrates how to develop a Snow and Ice Clearing Program and offers tips to help ensure your property is a safe place for staff and visitors. Advice includes floor maintenance, lighting, accessibility assistance, education and spring maintenance.

“At this time of year, it is important to be aware of the potential risk of personal injury or damage to property that can happen as a result of winter weather,” said Colin Robertson, Chief Underwriting Officer and Vice President, Risk Control. “In addition to our extensive library of risk materials, The Ecclesiastical Specialist School™ offers several training modules, including Slips, Trips and Falls, and Best Practices on Flood Protection, Prevention & Mitigation. All these materials provide useful tips and information to protect people, and properties. They can be found at ecclesiastical.ca.”

