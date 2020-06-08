Allstate adds Power to its Canadian lineup

Jennifer Power is the new vice president of Pembridge and Pafco, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada has announced.

Power succeeds Bob Tisdale, who announced his retirement last year as president and chief operating officer of Pembridge and Pafco, and vice president of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada. Tisdale’s retirement is effective Aug. 18, 2020.

“Jennifer has proven to be an exceptional leader within our organization and industry,” Tisdale said of the appointment. “I am incredibly confident her experience, dedication and relationships will continue to be a significant benefit to the broker channel.”

Pembridge Insurance Company and Pafco Insurance Company, both subsidiaries of Allstate, distribute in Canada through the broker channel. Pembridge provides home and automobile insurance to Canadians through a network of select insurance brokers. Pafco provides personal automobile insurance for drivers who do not qualify for coverage in the standard insurance marketplace.

Power joined Allstate Canada Group in November 2013 as region director of Atlantic Canada for Pembridge and Pafco. Her insurance experience includes personal lines pricing, underwriting, business development, telematics program management and market team lead.

Prior to joining Pembridge, Power held senior roles with Johnson Inc., Aviva Canada, and The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company.

Power and her family live in Halifax. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from St. Mary’s University and has achieved her CIP designation with the Insurance Institute of Canada. She has been a member of IBC’s Atlantic Committee since 1998 and chaired the committee from 2006-08 and 2017-19.

“The generous lead time Bob gave us to recruit a new leader ensured that we were able to identify the best candidate to take Pembridge and Pafco into the future,” Ryan Michel, president and CEO of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, said of the appointment. “Jennifer is deeply knowledgeable about the Canadian broker market and she lives into our commitment to serve our customers with strength, experience and care.”

Michel also commented on Tisdale’s longstanding contribution to Allstate in Canada. “I would…like to thank Bob for his support and mentorship over the past seven years, and for being a fierce supporter of the broker channel.”