Aon names new president of Reinsurance Solutions in Canada

Matt Wolfe has been appointed the new president of Reinsurance Solutions in Canada, Aon plc announced Friday.

“In his new role, Matt will lead the Canadian Reinsurance solutions team and bring unmatched analytics and insights to clients across the country,” said David Sloan, CEO of Reinsurance Solutions in Canada. “He will also drive change and innovation, operationalize our growth strategies, and support an Aon United approach, by collaborating with business leaders across all solution lines to deliver distinctive value to clients.”

Wolfe, who has more than 20 years of industry experience, joined Aon four years ago as senior vice president and focused on North American property and casualty reinsurance. He began his career at Liberty International Underwriters, where he acted as an underwriter for directors’ and officers’ liability insurance. He then spent 15 years at the reinsurance brokerage Beach & Associates, rising to the position of managing director for their Canadian operations.

“Matt is a highly regarded industry contributor on the future of reinsurance in Canada and the role of capital markets in the sector,” Sloan said. “He will be a considerable leader as we drive toward our business targets in 2020 and beyond.”