AXA XL names country manager for Canada

AXA XL has named Glen Hopkinson the new country manager for Canada.

Removing the ‘interim’ tag from his title, the company said Monday that Hopkinson will lead AXA XL’s insurance operations in the country, effective immediately.

“Glen’s extensive insurance expertise, paired with his commitment to providing the highest service to our clients, and his reputation as a thoughtful team manager, make him the ideal candidate to lead the implementation of our growth strategy in the Canadian market,” Joe Tocco, AXA XL’s CEO of the Americas, commented on the appointment.

A claims expert, Hopkinson has been at the company for more than 10 years. He has held various leadership roles, including head of claims in Canada, transformation program director, and most recently head of casualty claims for the Americas.

Based in Toronto, Hopkinson will oversee the company’s other regional offices in Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver. He will work with the Americas executive leadership to ensure strategic alignment and consistent service to local and multinational clients.

“I am truly excited about the chance to lead our exceptionally skilled team of underwriters and claims experts in effectively meeting the risk needs of our broker and client community,” Hopkinson said. “As I take on this new role, I eagerly anticipate engaging with our brokers and partners to further strengthen our business partnerships throughout Canada.”

AXA XL provides insurance solutions and risk management products and services for mid-sized to large multinational companies across Canada, as well as in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.