Blizzard-like conditions expected in Newfoundland

Schools in Newfoundland’s capital are closed today, due to the threat of inclement winter weather. The head office for NL Schools in St. John’s will be open, but officials say not until 11:00 a.m. local time.

This week’s hazardous winter conditions are continuing along much of the province’s eastern coastline.

Environment Canada’s winter storm warnings remain in effect from the Burin Peninsula in the south to Notre Dame Bay in the north.

The forecasts call for blizzard-like conditions, with up to 60 centimetres of snow and wind gusts topping out along the coastal areas at 110 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, similar warnings are in place for the northern tip of Nova Scotia, where snow or snow squalls are expected to continue across Cape Breton Island until later in the day.

Less than two weeks ago, that same region was hammered and many residents are still digging out from the more than 1.5 metres of snow.

