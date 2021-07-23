Cyclist loses bid to summon the Queen to court in auto insurance case

A B.C. cyclist injured in a car collision has lost his bid to demand an audience with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in an effort to make his case against the province’s public auto insurer.

In addition to seeking an order summoning the Queen, the cyclist demanded an audience with the Governor General of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, B.C. Premier John Horgan, and a host of representatives from public organizations, including the Supreme Court of Canada.

“I will not dignify [the injured cyclist’s] argument by recounting it in detail. Much of it is abusive,” Court of Appeal for British Columbia Justice David C. Harris wrote in his decision, released Tuesday. “The argument is rooted in Mr. Chamberlin’s belief that in some way his motor vehicle accident was a result of a giant conspiracy, rooted in corruption throughout Canada.”

Harris’s decision upheld a March 2021 ruling by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Douglas Thompson, who did not allow the cyclist to add the new parties and orders to his auto insurance case.

“This case highlights the difficulties that can result in a system that allows litigants to file documents without a process in place to screen those documents to ensure basic conformity with the Rules,” Thompson observed in his lower court ruling.

Tyler Adam Chamberlin alleges that on July 19, 2018, he was riding his bicycle in Nanaimo, B.C., when he was struck by a car that did not remain at the scene of the collision. He alleges that he suffered physical and emotional injuries. He represented himself in court.

After the court granted him an order to waive fees, Chamberlin commenced an action for damages against the province’s public auto insurer, the Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC) on July 29, 2020. The allegations contained in Chamberlin’s civil action have not been proven in court.

After filing his notice of civil claim, Chamberlin then filed a series of six demands in provincial court. Around this time, during the pandemic, the court had issued an administrative notice that limited the responsibility of registry staff to make sure documents followed document filing standards.

Chamberlin amended his original notice of civil claim during the period that the administrative notice was in effect. (As of Mar. 1, 2021, the Supreme Court of British Columbia rescinded Administrative Notice Number 1 and requested that Court Services Branch registry staff review some Supreme Court forms before they are accepted at the registry.)

As described by Justice Thompson, Chamberlin’s amendments included new notices of civil claim and requests for court orders. “The petition is wide-ranging,” Thompson wrote. “It includes a private audience with Her Majesty, the suspension of trade with China, the dismantling of Transport Canada, the postponement of an election, the release of classified documents, the ‘cleaning up of the swamp,’ the reconstruction of the RCMP, an MRI of his entire body, $32 trillion dollars, and 500,000 Tesla shares.”

Justice Harris in his Appeal Court decision further described that Chamberlin asked for an order to “summon her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II due to ‘Conflict of Interest.’” More specifically, he wanted Queen Elizabeth to “tell the truth about Covid-19, about Bible Prophecy Mark of Beast,” according to Harris’s decision.

Chamberlin also sought production of certain documents, including “all missing materials from (flight logs of Winnipeg Bio Labs to Wuhan China),” “all missing materials from Head of State (Regarding Vitamin D – Patty Hajdu Claims),” and “all missing materials from Head of State (Top Secret Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccines … Hidden Files … Agendas).”

Justice Thompson observed in his lower court decision that Chamberlin found the process for filing legal documents to be confusing. At the appeal court level, in trying to explain the rules and procedures for an appeal, Justice Harris gave up on the use of videoconferencing.

“Mr. Chamberlin interrupted me repeatedly with profanity laden outbursts, even though I attempted to explain that I would provide him with an opportunity to make his submissions once I had completed my explanation, for his guidance, of the nature of an appeal and what issues arose from it,” Harris wrote. “I decided to adjourn the hearing, and to give Mr. Chamberlin one week in order to make further written submissions on his applications so that I could assess them against the record.”

