Digital-first firms partner on car-share coverage

Digital auto and home insurance provider Onlia has partnered with car-subscription service Roam to provide its Ontario customers with personalized rates and a faster checkout when picking up cars.

In addition to vehicles, Roam’s pay-as-you-go subscriber plan members are provided insurance, routine maintenance, roadside assistance and other benefits.

Prior to the partnership with Onlia, Roam’s Ontario subscribers paid blanket insurance rates irrespective of their driving and insurance histories. Going forward, rates will be personalized via Roam’s website during the car-subscription booking process.

“Navigating the complexities of car insurance can be daunting, especially for those unfamiliar with the terms and conditions of insurance policies. [The partnership] simplifies this process by offering bespoke digital insurance that is easy to understand and tailored to the specific needs of…subscribers,” said Roam founder Apoorv Gupta in a press release.

The service also allows users to upgrade or downgrade which vehicle they’re using, and switch vehicle type, based on their immediate needs.

Both companies note the partnership will help Roam’s users by personalizing their insurance rates based on their driving records.

“We’re also thrilled to work together to empower Ontarians and newcomers to Ontario to pursue their dreams without stressing about spending their savings to have access to a vehicle and spending valuable time in finding the right insurance,” said Fleur Dujardin, president of Onlia.

Other peer-to-peer car sharing companies have made similar partnerships with insurers amid the rising popularity of services that give drivers an alternative to car leasing or ownership.

Onlia launched in 2018 as a joint venture between Achmea, a major insurance group in the Netherlands, and Canadian-based financial holding company Fairfax Financial.

Feature image by iStock.com/Elena Lukyanova