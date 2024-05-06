Dozens of London Drugs stores reopen after cybersecurity shutdown

May 6, 2024 by The Canadian Press
The company says it is working with independent cybersecurity experts to securely bring its systems back online after it was discovered April 28.
The Richmond, B.C.-based pharmacy and retailer operates about 80 London Drugs locations across Western Canada.
The retailer says on its website more than two dozen stores are back in operation in B.C., while six are open in Alberta, three in Saskatchewan and one in Manitoba.
The company notes that some stores may not be fully open during regular operating hours while it completes the reopening process.
A statement from London Drugs says its systems have been thoroughly tested and the company has “full confidence” that it is secure.
It says there is no evidence that any consumer databases were compromised during the breach, including pharmacy patients and LDExtra members.
London Drugs says pharmacists are available at all store locations to help with urgent needs and Canada Post locations inside stores are also accessible.
Feature image: People wait outside of the London Drugs Dunbar location on Monday, April. 29, 2024. London Drugs says it has temporarily closed all of its stores in Western Canada as it grapples with a “cybersecurity incident.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns