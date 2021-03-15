Ford recalling 275,000 vehicles in Canada over airbag deficiencies and tires

March 15, 2021 by The Canadian Press
DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor Co. has issued two safety recalls involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America, including nearly 275,000 in Canada, mainly over airbag problems.
One recall involves Takata driver-side front airbags for 2006-12 Ford Fusion, 2007-10 Ford Edge, 2007-11 Ford Ranger, 2006-11 Mercury Milan, 2006-12 Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ and 2007-10 Lincoln MKX vehicles.
The airbags contain a calcium sulphate absorbing propellant that may degrade after long exposure to high humidity and temperatures and could cause a rupture during deployment.
While the condition could result in injury or death, Ford says it is not aware of any ruptures.
Ford says these airbags contain moisture-absorbing desiccant and perform differently than previously recalled Takata parts.
The automaker says it doesn’t believe the recall is warranted but the U.S. National Highway Traffic Administration in January denied Ford’s 2017 petition.
The second recall involves 19 tires from Continental Tire of America that may be cured beyond specification. Affected tires can experience sudden air loss or tread loss from a break in the side wall.
The recall affects 15,769 vehicles in the U.S., 3,082 in Canada and 138 in Mexico, including select 2018-20 Ford F-250 and F-350, 2018 F-150 and 2019 Ford Escape vehicles.
Feature image via iStock.com/jpgfactory
The question rises
Without any surprises
About Air Bags that pop
For the reason they flop
If in an accident they deploy
It’s understood coverage applies (Oh Boy!)
‘Tis the company’s lament
Another reason for further payment
No coverage exists if it just pops out
Who’s gonna cover it, the clients will shout
Go tell the maker, look up the warranty
Brokers will add that the policy’s no guarantee
How did it happen, what fired the Bag?
I was driving along, then Wham! – it’s no gag!
I pulled to the side to clear my vision
Now you tell me “no coverage” which I view with derision
These things are installed to help reduce injuries
And it’s supposed they will in certain exigencies
But at 800 a shot to put one back in again
Call me if you will “Put Off Again Finnigan”
Now I’ve no Air Bag to help me in tight spots
Does this mean I’m riskier, will the company take pot shots
At my premium that’s currently on monthly payments
For a car with already more than its share of dents?
A Daniel is need to come to judgement
With an endorsement that says it will pay a large percent
After a deductible which I’ll gladly expend
To put back an Air Bag on which I depend
It may not cost much to have this risk added
If the company is flexible and does not get addled
I’ll be in good shape, I’ll have made the point
Now will the company fix a nose out of joint?
Correction: 7th stanza – “needed”.