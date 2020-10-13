Fundraiser started for children of Belynda Cleland Kerelchuk

A GoFundMe campaign, Belynda’s Kids, has been started to raise funds for the care of the children of the late Belynda Cleland Kerelchuk, who is listed on LinkedIn as the senior vice president at Aon Reinsurance Solutions.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser, established by Stephen Smith, has raised $49,940 from 302 donors. The fundraising goal is $75,000.

“With the sudden loss of their mother Belynda Cleland the expenses for her two children, Eric and Gwen, are mounting,” the GoFundMe post states. “We can help her family in this incredibly difficult time.

“This account is set-up to help Belynda’s family address immediate expenses of her two children, and to take care of the legal costs until her estate can be settled. As there is a serious legal situation involved, this may take time. The family needs our help.

“Belynda was our friend. She cared the most about her children and her brothers and sisters.”

Belynda Kerelchuck died tragically in her home on Oct. 6, according to Peel Regional Police, who are investigating the case as a domestic homicide. Police have charged her husband with second-degree murder.

In the wake of the tragedy, the P&C industry has rallied around the support of Belynda’s children.

In a 2008 interview with Canadian Underwriter, Kerelchuk was a strong advocate for the rise of women within the senior ranks of the industry. She noted at the time that when she started her career in the Canadian P&C industry more than 20 years ago, the majority of women working in the business held clerical positions. “But there were some in senior positions, and that was probably one of the reasons why I stayed,” she said.

The GoFundMe post recognizes Kerelchuk as a positive influence on her family and her community.

“Belynda was a strong member of her school growing up. She continued as a strong member of her community. One event I will always remember is completing the 60K Walk to End Breast Cancer with her. She was so strong and positive through that whole weekend. She super-exceeded her fundraising goals too. But that was Belynda.”

In a LinkedIn post promoting the GoFundMe fundraiser, MSA Research president and CEO Joel Baker praised Kerelechuk’s positive nature. “If you work in or with the Canadian reinsurance industry, you couldn’t avoid meeting Belynda and being greeted by her warm smile. She is sorely missed.”