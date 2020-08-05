Guy Carpenter names new head of Canadian operations

Peter Askew has been named president and CEO of the Canadian business of global reinsurance specialist Guy Carpenter & Company LLC, a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Effective immediately, Askew will be responsible for Guy Carpenter’s reinsurance broking activities in Canada, which includes both its Montreal and Toronto offices. He succeeds Donald Callahan, who has stepped down from the role of president and CEO of Guy Carpenter in Canada after 20 years. Continuing to support Askew, Callahan will remain with Guy Carpenter in Canada, dedicating his time and expertise to working with clients.

John Trace, Guy Carpenter’s CEO of North America, commented on the smooth transition between Askew and Don Callahan, who is well-known in Canadian P&C circles, in the role.

“I am delighted that Peter has taken the helm of our Canadian operations and that Don will continue to contribute to the success of our clients,” Trace said. “Guy Carpenter’s long-term commitment to maintaining a deep talent pool is clearly evidenced by Peter’s promotion. His decades of local market knowledge and understanding of the unique demands of our clients will ensure that our Canadian operations continue to go from strength to strength.”

Askew has more than 25 years of experience in the Canadian reinsurance industry, having held numerous leadership roles during his career. He has been a managing director at Guy Carpenter for all but one year between 2009 to the present, and executive vice president of Benfield Canada for 10 years between 1999 and 2009. He served as director of Canada at QBE Services Inc. in 2016-17.

Guy Carpenter has more than 3,100 professionals in over 60 offices around the world. In Canada, its headquarters is located in Toronto.

