How insurers are approaching mandatory vaccinations

Gore Mutual Insurance Company is implementing a vaccination policy for its workforce.

“After hearing from employees, and keeping the health and well-being at the forefront of our decision-making, Gore Mutual has decided that all employees returning will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to work on-site in our offices,” Gore Mutual’s chief executive officer Andy Taylor told Canadian Underwriter Monday. “In a recent employee survey, approximately 75% responded ‘yes’ that they would feel more comfortable going into the office knowing their colleagues are fully or partially vaccinated.”

For employees that are not vaccinated, they will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the offices, Taylor said. He added that Gore Mutual is also working on requirements for non-employees if they are required to be on-site for any reason.

Gore Mutual employees can return to the office beginning Oct. 1 on a voluntary basis. This is not mandatory and remains optional for all employees.

Canadian Underwriter reached out to about 10 other Canadian property and casualty insurers to see if they had, or are considering, mandatory vaccination policies. Some reported that they are still working on their return-to-office plans, or did not want to publicly disclose their plans. Others were not available for comment by press time.

Related: Mandatory vaccination: Is it right for your P&C workplace?

On the life insurance side, large carrier Manulife Financial Corp. recently announced that it will require employees in Canada to provide proof of vaccination status by the end of October, and will require unvaccinated staff to undergo regular COVID-19 testing before they work in its offices.

Any employee who is not fully vaccinated will be required to complete twice-weekly COVID-19 testing, and comply with additional health and safety measures, including wearing masks, to work in office or attend a Manulife-hosted event, Bloomberg reported. Other attendees at those events will also have to show proof of vaccination.

Manulife hasn’t set a date yet for bringing staff back to offices. Only essential workers are allowed through the rest of 2021.

Four of the ‘Big Five’ Canadian banks are also requiring workers to be fully vaccinated. TD Bank, CIBC, Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada have already announced their vaccine requirements. And Bank of Nova Scotia is “moving in the direction of making vaccinations mandatory for all Canadian-based employees, and contractors, later in the fall,” Bloomberg reported last month.

Feature image by iStock.com/Ridofranz

Editor’s Note: This story continues to develop and more information will be added as it becomes available.