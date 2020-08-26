How this Canadian city is preparing for more storms and rain

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – St. John’s is making changes to city infrastructure as it prepares for a wetter, warmer future with more intense storms.

A report on climate models for the coastal Newfoundland and Labrador capital was presented at city hall earlier this month, predicting rainier winters, warmer summers and more frequent storms leading up to 2050.

The data will be used to shape a formal sustainability plan due next summer but Coun. Ian Froude said today some actions are already underway.

He says an ongoing capital works project on Kenmount Road is increasing the size of the stormwater pipes under the street to prepare for more rainfall.

Froude, council lead for the Public Works and Sustainability Department, says adapting to climate change is challenging for an older city such as St. John’s, whose aging infrastructure was not built for the increased volume of water expected in the coming years.

He says the city is also looking into placing berms or water-retaining walls along Rennie’s River in preparation for potential flooding from more frequent high-intensity storms.

