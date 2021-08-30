How will brokers fit into new online distribution models?

Brokers will need to determine where they fit in as more consumers move to online and point-of-sale transactions, said Sarah Thompson, chief marketing officer at Hub International.

Just as consumer demographics are changing, so are consumer buying habits, Thompson said Wednesday during The Shifting Role of the Insurance Broker, a session at Reuters Events’ Future of Insurance Canada 2021 conference. And as the sharing economy grows, new insurance products and delivery methods will also emerge.

“As a broker, many of these products are now being transacted at point of sale, so there’s really no need for an intermediary. Or maybe there is,” Thompson said. “As brokers, we need to determine where we fit in as more consumers move to online and point-of-sale transactions. How can we, as brokers, add value into that [supply chain] to do quick online transactions that doesn’t require a lot of advice or thought?”

There’s also a greater desire by consumers to understand what they’re paying for, and consumers want choice and the ability to pay for only those coverages they need and want, Thompson added. That is where the emergence of usage-based insurance comes into play. While some insurers are offering UBI, “that would have been a nice option in the past 18 months during the pandemic, while many of us were at home and had nowhere to go, but were still paying as though we were,” Thompson said.

What is also emerging is the idea that a UBI model will become more dominant as the sharing economy continues. In addition, there is a move from traditional purchases and annual renewals to a subscription-based insurance model, similar to what is offered by Netflix or Spotify.

“Now, some carriers have already introduced this for personal lines,” Thompson noted. “A consideration for brokers is how we maintain that client relationship through regular touch points. And to ensure that the client notifies us of any change to risk, and that we stay top of mind.”

New lines of business are being sold online — everything from pet insurance, cyber, professional lines to life and voluntary health benefits, Thompson said.

“We now know that in less than 12 months, [Insurance Corporation of British Columbia’s Autoplan] will be moving to an online distribution model that will further reduce many brokers revenues on top of the already 20-40% reduction in ICBC revenues that B.C. brokers incurred with the Enhanced Care model that launched earlier in 2021,” Thompson said. “For many brokers that relied on traditional distribution that haven’t invested in their websites or online offering, the coming years will be extremely impactful.”

Things like open source databanks will also change how brokers negotiate terms for their clients, as the data is readily available through other internal and external data sources.

“Brokers need to find ways to access, analyze, and enhance the value of the data they own going forward,” Thompson said. “For many brokers, the data is stored in PDFs, Excel sheets attached into the broker management system. Unfortunately, that’s just not good enough.

“This might be the brokers biggest challenge as AI and machine learning takes over. Without accessing control of this data, brokers will be hugely disadvantaged and will have to adjust their value add in that distribution channel.”

Feature image via iStock.com/FG Trade