New president for Liberty Mutual Canada

Liberty Mutual Canada veteran Rob Marsh will become the company’s new president, effective next week.

Marsh will succeed Garth Pepper, who will be moving up the company’s ladder to take the role of president of global risk solutions for the North American middle market. Reporting to Pepper, Marsh officially takes over his new role on May 24.

Marsh has been with Liberty Mutual Canada for 10 years and has taken on a series of commercial and specialty leadership roles in both Calgary and Toronto, the insurer said in an announcement.

Most recently, Marsh was the leader of Liberty’s commercial insurance division in Canada. He was responsible for the company’s national underwriting, operations and innovation, and risk services teams.

“Rob is an extremely well-respected leader, has an entrepreneurial spirit, is passionate about his team and developing top talent, and he has a track record of achieving market-leading growth and profitability,” said Pepper.

“Rob has the vision and leadership necessary to continue Liberty Mutual Canada’s growth as a major commercial and specialty insurer that is the go-to market for Canadian brokers and clients.”

In his new role, Pepper’s group will be working on risk solutions with Canadian and American mid-sized businesses.

Pepper became president of Liberty Insurance Underwriters, as it was then known, in 2015. Following the 2017 acquisition of Ironshore Canada, it was announced in 2018 that Ironshore and and Liberty would be rebranded as Liberty Mutual Canada.

Liberty Mutual Canada offers commercial insurance products and solutions to mid-size and large Canadian companies with Canadian, North American, and multinational risks.

Liberty Mutual Canada was ranked 27th in market share and net premiums written in Canadian Underwriter’s 2020 Statistical Guide. With a market share of 0.69%, the company has net premiums written of about $393.8 million in 2019. That figure was up 28.6% from the previous year. The company has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal.

Globally, Boston-based Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest property and casualty insurer.

Feature image of Rob Marsh supplied by Liberty Mutual Canada